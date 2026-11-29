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Singapore’s main red-light district is also a late-night foodie’s haven, home to numerous eateries offering iconic dishes like claypot frog porridge and beef kway teow.

SINGAPORE – This week’s ST×NLB Crossword was constructed by Cherie Loh from the National Library Board, who is part of a team of 40 volunteers from both organisations.

GEYLANG (32A) today is mostly known as Singapore’s main red-light district as well as a late-night foodie’s haven. The [Neighbourhood famous for frog porridge] and other dishes like beef kway teow was historically shared by Malay residents in the eastern area known as Geylang Serai today, and Chinese immigrants who ran businesses in the western area’s alleyways known as lorongs.

Geylang developed into a residential suburb in the 1920s and 1930s, as middle-class communities moved out of the congested urban centre into shophouses, terrace houses and bungalows in the area.

But the northern area still featured squatter colonies and kampongs with attap huts well into the 1950s. This area extended into the swamps and streams of the Kallang River and the Kallang Basin, and some attap huts had to be built on stilts to avoid the tides.

Kampong houses built on stilts in Lorong 3 Geylang, in 1953. PHOTO: ST FILE

This part of Geylang was notorious for secret societies, opium dens and violent crimes until the Kallang Basin underwent land reclamation in the 1960s. Thereafter, factories were erected where once there stood “squalid shanty kampongs” and a “smugglers’ haven” where opium and moonshine were brought into Singapore through the swamp, according to a 1970 article in The Straits Times.

Geylang did not become known as a red-light district until 1959, when the Government launched anti-vice raids aimed at stamping out prostitution in areas like Desker Road and Johore Road. Vice operators and sex workers dispersed into the suburbs, including Geylang.

Despite continued anti-vice efforts over the years, Geylang’s seedy reputation has persisted. Today, it is Singapore’s only legalised red-light district, with more than 100 regulated brothels.

As for the frogs? They are believed to have arrived in Geylang in the 1990s, with Geylang Lorong 9 Fresh Frog Porridge supposedly pioneering the dish in 1995. One prominent rival — G7 Live Seafood & Frog Porridge Restaurant — emerged in 1999, while another — Eminent Frog Porridge — opened in 2004.

30A. What’s a [Reason to fly — or go flying?] A good TRIP might take one to an exotic destination, while tripping over something might result in a trip to the accident and emergency department.

31A. The director is not the only [One offering directions at the theatre]. The phrase also describes an USHER who guides attendees to their seats.

6D. The [Hue often seen between red and green] in traffic lights is AMBER, which signals to motorists that they should stop unless it is unsafe to do so.

19D. An NSF, or a full-time national serviceman, is [One who might wonder “Why must we serve?”], as in the military marching song that goes: “Have you ever wondered: why must we serve? Because we love our land and we want it to be free, to be free.”

Book recommendations

Let the week’s clues inspire your next read, courtesy of NLB. Follow the links to borrow.

11A. “Flexibility and control over your time is an unseen return on wealth. What is the return on cash in the BANK that gives you the option of changing careers, or retiring early, or freedom from worry? I’d say it’s incalculable.” — The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

13A. “What Einstein seemed to understand is that intellectual growth and creativity come through embracing the dynamic NATURE of intelligence. Growth comes through analogy, through seeing how things connect rather than only seeing how they might be different.” — The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything by Ken Robinson

30A. “And I know the Soul of the World, because we have talked at great length to each other during this endless TRIP through the universe. It tells me that its greatest problem is that, up until now, only the minerals and vegetables understand that all things are one.” — The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Don’t have the NLB mobile app? Download it now on the App Store or Google Play to enjoy more great reads.

Across

1. _______ Hotel (historic birthplace of the Singapore Sling) (7): RAFFLES

5. Spiritual principle of cause and effect (5): KARMA

9. Cold War superpower, for short (4): USSR

10. Word before bag or break (3): TEA

11. Place of growing interest? (4): BANK

12. Wheat alternative (3): RYE

13. City in ______ (pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030) (6): NATURE

14. Make calls while abroad, perhaps (4): ROAM

17. Scheme (4): PLOT

18. Elsa’s sister in Frozen (4): ANNA

20. Paper qualification, briefly (4): CERT

22. Refuse to admit (4): DENY

23. Protein-rich curd (4): TOFU

26. Dated way to get online (4-2): DIAL-UP

27. Apt name for a lawyer (3): SUE

28. Home to almost five billion (4): ASIA

29. Agency behind Singapore’s Master Plan (3): URA

30. Reason to fly — or go flying? (4): TRIP

31. One offering directions at the theatre (5): USHER

32. Neighbourhood famous for frog porridge (7): GEYLANG

Down

2. Sit on the fence, perhaps (7): ABSTAIN

3. _______ One (night race) (7): FORMULA

4. Risk-taking sort, in business (12): ENTREPRENEUR

6. Hue often seen between red and green (5): AMBER

7. Japanese comics (5): MANGA

8. Minimised macronutrient in a ketogenic diet (12): CARBOHYDRATE

15. Tribute, especially in song (3): ODE

16. Where one might encounter Bag-Down Benny (3): MRT

18. Play part (3): ACT

19. One who might wonder “Why must we serve?” (3): NSF

20. Like cycling routes along Changi Beach (7): COASTAL

21. _______ dinner (annual Chinese tradition) (7): REUNION

24. Wonderwall rock band fronted by the Gallaghers (5): OASIS

25. Consumption, on a utilities bill (5): USAGE

If you have any feedback, feel free to write to us at stgames@sph.com.sg. See you next week!