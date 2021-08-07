Stuffed with love

The process includes removing and washing the skin of the animal, then exposing it to the sun. The animals are then stuffed and carefully sewn back together while their eyes are replaced with glass balls. Mr Jadoon says he learnt the skill from his forefathers. "My grandfather started it in 1918 after a deer died in Lahore's zoo," he says, adding that he has also stuffed animals that merely serve as decorations for fancy homes. A growing taste among elite Pakistanis for exotic pets - especially big cats seen as symbols of wealth and power - has also spilled over into his work. "Most people prefer a cat or a dog, a parrot or a peacock as their pet. But nowadays, there's a new trend of raising lions," says Mr Jadoon. He has helped establish a collection at the university museum, where those studying ecology and conservation can learn more about the delicate trade. Prof Javid says: "This type of museum provides an opportunity to the students. They can see them here, they can identify the difference among the species."

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE