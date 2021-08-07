Stuffed with love

Taxidermist Jahangir Khan Jadoon (left) and Professor Arshad Javid (right), who heads the Wildlife and Ecology Department at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and an unidentified person with a stuffed lion at the Zoological Taxidermy Museum in Pattoki, Kasur district in Pakistan's Punjab province. Carefully preserving an animal takes patience and attention to detail, but these are luxuries Mr Jadoon does not always have when a bereaved pet owner rushes into his workshop.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Surrounded by stuffed leopards, deer and birds at his studio near the eastern city of Lahore, Mr Jadoon (above) sees his craft as an art and a vital way to console those in pain. "Sometimes, an emotional customer will bring his dead pet with tears still in his eyes, saying, 'I can't live even a night without him,'" he says. Some animals take days to properly preserve while others take weeks, depending on their size and particulars. But there are times when he has only hours to bring comfort to a distraught client. "Someone with a parrot or a cat will come and request us to preserve the pet as soon as possible. They say: 'Do it now'. In such cases, we have to apply extra chemicals. Even then it can take hours."PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The process includes removing and washing the skin of the animal, then exposing it to the sun. The animals are then stuffed and carefully sewn back together while their eyes are replaced with glass balls. Mr Jadoon says he learnt the skill from his forefathers. "My grandfather started it in 1918 after a deer died in Lahore's zoo," he says, adding that he has also stuffed animals that merely serve as decorations for fancy homes. A growing taste among elite Pakistanis for exotic pets - especially big cats seen as symbols of wealth and power - has also spilled over into his work. "Most people prefer a cat or a dog, a parrot or a peacock as their pet. But nowadays, there's a new trend of raising lions," says Mr Jadoon. He has helped establish a collection at the university museum, where those studying ecology and conservation can learn more about the delicate trade. Prof Javid says: "This type of museum provides an opportunity to the students. They can see them here, they can identify the difference among the species."PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
