Study influencers post YouTube videos, share tips on Telegram

Her mobile phone balanced on an upturned Starbucks cup, Rui, 18, records a one-hour time-lapse video of herself revising, which she plans to upload to her YouTube channel.

The junior college (JC) student, who is in Year 2 and declines to give her last name, started posting videos occasionally on her channel in 2018. But she did so more regularly - once every fortnight - from the end of 2019.

Her channel, spudstudy, features pre-recorded clips of her writing notes in school or at home, interspersed with videos of day-to-day student activities such as chatting with friends or snacking. She is careful to keep her face out of the frame.

From 10,000 subscribers in 2019, Rui now has about 120,000 subscribers. Of these, 20 per cent are Singaporean while the rest are from Asian countries including India and Malaysia.

She says recording herself studying helps her to be disciplined, while ensuring that she is unable to use her phone. She also feels motivated to study when she sees that her followers are working while watching her videos.

"I found that the videos made me more productive," she says.

Rui is what is known as a StudyTuber, or a social influencer who creates studying-related content on YouTube.

In Singapore, there are at least five other StudyTubers. They include Alyssa Ng (Yueminie on YouTube), 17, a JC 1 student who has accumulated more than 32,000 subscribers since starting her channel in April last year; and a first-year university student known as Peachdudu, who has more than 25,000 subscribers.

Alyssa sometimes posts study-with-me videos on her channel, which are filmed in real time complete with background music.

It is her take on group studying in the pandemic. "I think people do use my videos to study because some people will comment on the subjects they're studying," she says.

While a local online study community already existed, it has remained active and evolved in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. These days, study influencers can be found on a variety of social media platforms and are reaching out to followers in new ways, such as by organising webinars.