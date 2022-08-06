Stronger style together

With National Day around the corner, it is the season for home-grown brands to showcase their best.

And many are taking this year's theme, Stronger Together, to heart, by pairing up with creative contemporaries.

These exclusive style collaborations show that two is indeed better than one.

SIGI SKIN X FREIA AESTHETICS

Beauty lovers, take note. Vegan skincare brand Sigi Skin and medi-spa group Freia Aesthetics have teamed up for an exclusive facial treatment that taps the expertise of both.

This month, enjoy a pampering session ($320 for 60 minutes) that combines Freia's state-of-the-art technology with Sigi Skin's full range of superfood-packed skincare.

Products used include the Bright Skies Gentle Gel Exfoliator, a peeling gel used after cleansing that is said to remove dead skin cells; and the Youth Beam Anti-ageing Night Serum, which is used together with Freia's Local Dynamic Massage machine to boost collagen and hyaluronic acid regeneration for lifted skin.

The treatment also includes facial steaming, extraction and a soothing facial massage. Info: Available at Freia Aesthetics outlets, including at Wisma Atria, this month

Y21 X @GREY_EVOLUTION

Singapore fashion label Y21 has collaborated with part-time model and "granfluencer" Ong Bee Yan (@grey_evolution) to design an ageless capsule collection.

The brand, which used to be known as Yacht 21, tapped Ong, 66, to design minimalist, contemporary and multi-functional pieces that encourage women of all ages to embrace ageless dressing.

The collection, made up of 16 designs, launched exclusively on Thursday at Tangs at Tang Plaza and tangs.com, and will be available at Y21's retail locations including Bugis Junction and its website (yacht21.co) from next Friday. Prices range from $59 to $100.

Inspired by Ong's love of versatility and layering, the pieces can be mixed and matched for an array of looks.

But do not expect the festive red-and-white combination.

In white and navy with pops of adriatic blue, the pieces include items like linen pants that can be worn two ways, belted linen viscose vest tops, dresses and The Essential White Shirt, a "Yan essential".

A new in-house print, inspired by butterfly wings, also adorns a number of pieces.

Ong landed her first modelling job at 63 and created her Instagram page to empower seniors to embrace their age.

She said in a press release: "Just because we are older doesn't mean we have to look or act a certain way.

"Women of any age should have fun with their looks and be comfortable and confident in their clothes.

"By understanding our body shapes and choosing clothes in flattering cuts and colours, everyone can appear their best."

Info: The collection is available at Tangs at Tang Plaza and tangs.com, and Y21's retail locations including Bugis Junction and yacht21.co from next Friday.

VIHARI JEWELS X RAFFLES COLLEGE OF HIGHER EDUCATION

Budding jewellery designers are getting a chance to shine outside of school, in a partnership between Raffles College of Higher Education and home-grown jeweller Vihari Jewels.

Twelve students in the school's jewellery design course underwent a semester-long project, where they had to design men's jewellery pieces that express what being Singaporean means to them and how living in Singapore has inspired them as students.

The jewellery brand's founder Vihari Sheth-Poddar had approached the school for a collaboration to teach students about real-life situations outside the classroom.

"The weight, mechanics, wearability, sourcing and sizes of stones used are practical issues you will face when you decide to go ahead with manufacturing hand-drawn pieces," says Ms Sheth-Poddar, 36, who mentored the students over 12 weeks.

The project is factored into the students' grades for the current term. The top three designs were awarded prize money from $500 to $1,000.

Until Aug 18, the public can view all the handmade prototypes at the Vihari Fine Jewels boutique in Paragon mall.

Each piece is inspired by a monument or significant place in the history of Singapore.

For her works inspired by the Aranda Lee Kuan Yew orchids, Ms Wu Si Qi clinched the top prize of having her pieces manufactured by Vihari Jewels' in-house master crafters.

Her creations - a lapel pin in 18K white gold with a Burmese ruby in the middle, and cufflinks in 18K white gold and rose gold, surrounded by white diamonds totalling 0.46 carats - are also available for sale at the Paragon boutique. Ten per cent of the proceeds will go to Community Chest Singapore.

The second-and third-place winners - Mr Zhou Xin Jie and Ms Teresa Pavita Maharani - respectively designed collections that incorporated twin motifs of the lion and the sea, and are inspired by the ArtScience Museum.

Info: The collections are on display until Aug 18 at Vihari Fine Jewels Boutique, 01-21 Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road

YEOMAMA BATIK, PALOLA AND DOOB

To celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday, batik-centric fashion label YeoMama Batik has created a new print and collection, Bloom.

Inspired by national flower Vanda Miss Joaquim, the original orchid batik motif is illustrated in delicate continuous strokes to represent "strength and resilience through both memorable and challenging times", says the brand.

Utilising Batik Cap - a batik process known as hand-stamped batik - the finished design was carved onto a copper stamp, then dipped into hot wax and stamped onto cloth.

The cloth was dyed seven colours and turned into pieces ranging from cheongsam dresses to co-ord sets, funky rompers and men's collared shirts. Prices range from $128 to $268.

It does not end there. As part of an upcycling initiative, the label is collaborating with two other Singapore brands and a charity organisation.

Using fabric offcuts from the Bloom collection, artisanal footwear label Palola and bean bag brand doob have been roped in to make hand-crafted shoes ($275) and tote bags ($48) respectively, so batik fans can wear a complete outfit.

Meanwhile, in a separate partnership with SPD, which works with people with disabilities, YeoMama Batik is retailing hand-bound batik journals ($35 to $45) made by craftsmen from the SPD Artisan Collab.

Info: The Bloom collection and batik journals are available at yeomamabatik.com.

The shoes and tote bags will be launched on Aug 15 at palola.co and getdoob.com.