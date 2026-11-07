Strike a pose: 5 trendiest photo booths in Singapore to check out

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

SINGAPORE – From Neoprint stickers in the 2000s to the South Korean-style self-photo studios of today, Singapore’s love for photo booths keeps coming back. Studios have mushroomed across the island since 2022, with many charging around $10 for a session.

As competition heats up, studios are standing out with increasingly creative themes. Here are five photo booths to check out:

1. Solace Studios

Solace Studios at 73 Haji Lane. The brand started in 2022 and now has about 20 locations, including pop-ups. PHOTO: SOLACE STUDIOS

One of the pioneers of Singapore’s South Korean-style photo booth boom, home-grown brand Solace Studios was founded by Keith Kok, 25, in 2022 and is known for themed backdrops inspired by everyday life.

Its first themed booth, an elevator, drew queues of up to two hours when it opened in Haji Lane and has since become the brand’s signature.

Other themes include a laundromat booth complete with a washing machine that you can stick your head in, a business class airplane cabin, and a refrigerator booth at its Waterway Point outlet.

Solace Studios’ laundromat-themed booth. Founder Keith Kok says new themes are often inspired by everyday life, and this one led the team to create a refrigerator booth next. PHOTO: SOLACE STUDIOS

Solace Studios releases new frames for the photo strips every month, designed with customers who journal and do scrapbooking in mind. It also offers mini photo strips that fit behind a phone or in a wallet. A session costs $10 for two strips.

The brand has two stores in Haji Lane alone, down from three. Before committing to a permanent outlet, Solace often tests new areas with pop-ups. A successful pop-up at Jem, for instance, led to a permanent shop there.

Info: Solace Studios has about 20 locations across Singapore, including pop-ups. Its main outlet is at 73 Haji Lane, with others at Jewel Changi Airport (04-239), Jem (04-53) and VivoCity (02-37). Most are open from 10am to 10pm daily. Visit solacestudios.sg for the full list of outlets.

2. Haengbok Studio

The Neoprint booth at Haengbok Studio’s Chinatown flagship, where visitors can decorate their photos with stickers. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“Haengbok” means happiness in Korean, and the brand hopes every customer leaves with a little more of it.

Run by Jerry Wong, 34, and his wife, the business started in 2022 as Haengbok Supplies, a gift store selling quirky finds, before opening its first physical store in Haji Lane in March 2023. Haengbok Studio, its photo booth concept, followed in October 2023.

After exiting Haji Lane in February 2026, the brand opened two new stores, in Joo Chiat in March and Chinatown in May. Both combine the gift store with photo booths, so visitors can browse cute gifts, stickers, nostalgic toys, stationery and designer pieces before or after a snap session.

Neoprint stickers from Haengbok Studio. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Sessions start at $10, with classic, translucent and sticker films to choose from. The highlight is its Neoprint booth featuring more than 10,000 frame designs, with new ones added regularly. Customers can decorate their photos with stickers before printing, just like the machines of the 2000s.

Info: Haengbok Studio’s flagship store is located at 228 South Bridge Road, with a second outlet at 01-03, 2 Fowlie Road. Open from noon to 7pm on weekdays and from 11am to 7pm on weekends.

3. Another Booth

Another Booth at Orchard Plaza, billed as Singapore’s first walk-through photo booth, where visitors pose their way through four Japanese-themed rooms. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Billed as Singapore’s first walk-through photo booth, Another Booth takes visitors through four timed, Japanese-themed rooms in one session. Customers pose in each room before the timer runs out, then pick and print their favourite shots at the end.

The four rooms are Sakura Room, Convenience Store, Baseball Club and Izakaya. The Japanese theme is a nod to the area around Cuppage Plaza and Orchard Plaza, sometimes referred to as Singapore’s Little Japan.

A convenience store-themed photo booth at Another Booth. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Convenience Store and Izakaya are the most popular. The first has an illuminated fridge backdrop , chequered flooring and banana props , while the second is decorated with dimly lit lanterns and props in the shape of skewers and edamame .

Founded by couple Joseph Lim, 30, and Reyna Yeo, 26, both former product managers, the studio opened in late July.

Reyna Yeo and Joseph Lim at their convenience store-themed and baseball-themed photo booths at Another Booth. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Standard strips cost $14 for a pair, and mini strips and postcards are priced at $16. Mini near-field communication (NFC) CD keychains – which hold pictures and feature an embedded NFC chip that plays a song when tapped with a phone – are priced from $18 to $20.

Visitors get $2 off from Mondays to Thursdays, between 10am and noon, and 2pm and 4pm.

Info: Another Booth is located at 05-50 Orchard Plaza, 150 Orchard Road. It is self-service and open 24 hours daily.

4. Dollop Pit Stop

Guests striking a pose in the Glambot Ride, one of Dollop Pit Stop’s most popular booths. PHOTO: DOLLOP

Dollop founder Jonah Sng started out photographing weddings and events, and began offering photo booths as an add-on around 2009. When Covid-19 halted events, the brand moved into automated walk-in booths – self-service booths in malls that the public could use unsupervised – around 2021.

Its racing-themed concept space, Dollop Pit Stop at *Scape, is home to its most popular booths. In the Glambot Ride, its signature, guests can pose in a real car while a robotic arm fitted with a camera captures them from four angles.

The Glambot Ride at Dollop Pit Stop, where a robotic arm fitted with a camera shoots guests in a real car from four angles. PHOTO: DOLLOP

There is also the Minimart, stocked with movable props such as cereal boxes, canned food and a shopping cart, and a Neon Petrol Station booth, a retro-futuristic kiosk where visitors pose as if refuelling at a cyberpunk fuel pump.

Dollop’s booths also have Neoprint-style features, letting customers decorate their prints with digital stickers, names and drawings. The brand works with local illustrators on its frames and releases new designs twice a month, including K-pop, concert and Formula 1-themed frames.

Dollop’s Minimart booth is stocked with movable props such as cereal boxes, canned food and a shopping cart. PHOTO: DOLLOP

A session is $10 and no booking is needed.

Info: Dollop Pit Stop is located at 01-23 *Scape, 2 Orchard Link (open from 10am to 10pm daily). Dollop has around 20 outlets, including 24-hour booths at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Level 1 Arrival Hall) and The Riverfront at Clarke Quay (Lobby D, Level 1).

5. Blind Animals

Sisters Ruby (left), 22, and Scarlet Christie, 24, in Blind Animals’ lotus pond booth, their most popular booth, which is lit to create a golden-hour glow. PHOTO: BLIND ANIMALS

Run by Singaporean sisters Ruby, 22, and Scarlet Christie, 24, Blind Animals opened on Aug 15.

Both have art backgrounds: Ruby developed her art direction and styling portfolio in Seoul, while Scarlet studied costume design in London.

The studio specialises in art-directed, vintage-inspired booths filled with time-accurate props sourced locally and from abroad.

Its most popular booth is the lotus pond, where visitors duck under and pop out of an oval cut-out surrounded by lotus leaves, pods and flowers. Golden-hour lighting complements the solid blue background, which is designed to mimic a surrealist sky.

The 1950s Vintage Bathroom at Blind Animals has a pastel pink and green tiled interior and a bathtub that visitors can pose in. PHOTO: BLIND ANIMALS

The studio has three other booths: a high-angle 1950s Vintage Bathroom with pastel pink and green tiles, a bathtub and a display of real vintage cosmetics from Europe and the United States ; a red-lit Chinese Den with beaded curtains, Chinese chessboard and vinyl records; and a Classic Portrait booth with “flattering” lighting.

The red-lit Chinese Den features beaded curtains, a Chinese chessboard and vintage furniture. PHOTO: BLIND ANIMALS

A session costs $10 for two prints, with extra copies at $20 for four, $30 for six and $40 for eight. The booths are self-service and walk-in only.

Info: Blind Animals is located at 107A Killiney Road. It is open from 1pm to 7pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays and on Sundays, and from 1pm to 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Mondays.