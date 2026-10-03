Stray Kids join BTS in skipping Grammy submissions

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Members of the South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids perform during the last week of the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept 12.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Stray Kids has chosen not to submit music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards, joining BTS in sitting out the awards amid controversy over a newly created category for Asian pop music.

The band’s label, JYP Entertainment, said on Oct 2 that Stray Kids did not submit any music for the 69th Grammy Awards, according to Billboard and the BBC. The company did not elaborate on the reason for the decision.

The move came shortly after the Recording Academy reaffirmed that it would go ahead with its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category as the 2027 ceremony despite criticism from some K-pop artists and fans.

In June, the Recording Academy announced the category as one of five new awards for the 2027 Grammys. It is intended to recognise Asian pop performances originating from or widely recognised in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

To qualify, a recording must make meaningful use of at least one Asian language.

The category has drawn criticism that separating Asian pop largely along regional and linguistic lines could marginalise artists who have already become part of the global pop mainstream.

BTS announced in July that it would not submit music for the 2027 Grammys, saying: “We hope music can be heard and embraced for what it is, beyond region or language.”

Stray Kids had been seen as a potentially prominent contender in the new category. The eight-member band has established itself as one of the most commercially successful K-pop acts in the US, repeatedly topping the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Its decision to sit out the Grammys could intensify scrutiny of the new category and raise questions over whether other major K-pop acts will follow.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled for Feb 7, 2027. First-round voting will run from Oct 12 through Oct 22, with nominations to be announced on Nov 16. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK