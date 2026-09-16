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Stray Kids’ Felix donates $280k on birthday to help sick children

Felix, of South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids, has also joined fellow Stray Kids members in supporting disaster relief efforts.

SEOUL – K-pop group Stray Kids member Felix donated a total of 300 million won (S$280,000) on his birthday on Sept 15 to support pediatric patients, children from vulnerable backgrounds and emergency efforts in Nepal.

Felix donated 100 million won to Samsung Medical Center and Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, as well as 50 million won each to Books International and the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

The donation to Samsung Medical Center will go toward treatment costs for children and adolescents with cancer. The contribution to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital will support pediatric patients from financially vulnerable families.

Funds donated to Books International will be used for cultural education and awareness programs centred on picture books, including the creation and production of children’s books in their native languages.

Felix’s donation to UNICEF Korea will support emergency relief efforts following the recent flooding in Nepal.

“I hope many children’s days can be filled with bright hope instead of worry,” said Felix through a press release issued by JYP Entertainment on Sept 15. “I sincerely hope this can be a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.”

Felix has made a series of donations in recent years.

In 2024, he contributed to UNICEF programs supporting nutrition, clean water and sanitation for children in Laos, as well as World Vision Korea’s breakfast program for children facing food insecurity.

For his birthday in 2025, he donated to support treatment for pediatric patients at Samsung Medical Center, children serving as family caregivers through World Vision, in addition to UNICEF projects for children in Laos.

Felix has also joined fellow Stray Kids members in supporting disaster relief efforts.

In 2025, the group donated funds through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to help communities affected by wildfires in North and South Gyeongsang provinces, and through World Vision Hong Kong following a fire there in November 2025.

Stray Kids, meanwhile, is continuing its Run It world tour and is scheduled to perform its second Buenos Aires, Argentina, show on Sept 15 as part of Straycity, the group-led festival project being held across three South American locations. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK