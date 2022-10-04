Strategies for meditation to regulate attention

NEW YORK – Eyes gently closed, breaths slow and steady. Meditation, at least when other people are doing it, always looks so peaceful.

But in our chronically distracted, phone-addicted world, sitting still for 10 or 20 minutes is tough and often causes your brain to pinball between errant thoughts. Meditation teachers say that you should recognise those impulses and then come back to your breath or whatever you are focused on.

But what if you cannot find your way back? What if you are just left frustrated?

“That feeling is very common,” said Dan Harris, co-author of Meditation For Fidgety Skeptics and founder of the mindfulness app Ten Percent Happier. But, he added, “distraction in meditation is not proof of failure”.

Still, it can feel discouraging in the moment, as if you have failed or somehow missed the point. But the benefits of mindfulness can outweigh the frustrations. Even short bursts of meditation can help people become more focused, less anxious and less depressed, even those who have the most trouble focusing in daily life.

“Mindfulness helps people for a number of different reasons – including that it helps with learning how to regulate attention,” said Dr John Mitchell, an associate professor at Duke University and an expert in mindfulness and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Much of the research on distraction and meditation comes from ADHD experts like Dr Mitchell who have, over the past 15 years, shown that it can be especially beneficial for people with attention disorders – despite the specific challenge that sitting still represents. And the discoveries these experts have made can benefit everyone who is looking for help in becoming a more skilled meditator.

But you have to get started – and that can be the hardest part. Meditation teachers and clinicians give advice on how to begin a practice – and stick with it.

Failure is actually success

The first thing to know is that you are going to be distracted again and again and again. That may lead to some negative views about your brain. Everyone struggles with this at first, said clinical assistant professor David Austern from the psychiatry department at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. However, these feelings of being “bad” at meditation are often more acute for people with attention issues.

There is no such thing as being good or bad at meditation. That is just not the point. Every time you get distracted, you start again, so noticing the distraction is actually proof of success, says Jeff Warren, a meditation teacher who has ADHD and who is co-author of Meditation For Fidgety Skeptics.

“The most good-for-you thing you can do is to notice where you’re at and accept who you are”, even if that is getting distracted every 10 seconds, he said. You are human, and you are allowed to be human. That is the beauty of meditation. It is about being human and in this moment – no matter how distracted this moment is.

Another tool for fighting back against mid-meditation feelings of failure is something experts call “loving kindness meditation”, which can help you forgive yourself when your mind wanders. It involves offering words of encouragement and kindness to yourself and others as you meditate.

“May I be happy, may I be healthy, may I be free of suffering – those are kind of the classic meditation phrases,” said Dr Lidia Zylowska, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Minnesota and one of the first to study how meditation can benefit those with ADHD.