Wanted

Storeroom for rent

Demand for storage spaces has soared during the pandemic, powered by factors such as work-from-home and decluttering, and home businesses taking up space

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

King-size mattresses, bottles of wine and thousands of anime figurines and Barbie dolls.

These are among the many items that have been stowed recently at self-storage facilities.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 16, 2022, with the headline Storeroom for rent. Subscribe