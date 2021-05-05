Still art

Shoes in matching hues are a must for Cuban street performer Ricardo Elias Hardy, who dresses himself up to play a living statue (above) at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain. His performance requires him to stand motionless and sport realistic make-up so that he can get tips from passers-by.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2021, with the headline 'Still art'.
