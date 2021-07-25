Steer to a new hobby

The group, which stands for “drop the gun and ride a bike”, is Afghanistan’s first freestyle cycling club. It has 60 members, of whom 25 are female. They gather thrice a week to practise at a gymnasium (above) in the capital, using metal tables, wooden crates and boxes to perfect stunts they have seen performed on YouTube, Facebook and other social media.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mr Asghar Mehrzada (above), 26, founder of the Drop and Ride freestyle cycling club, shows his tricks during an exercise in Kabul, Afghanistan. The group, which stands for “drop the gun and ride a bike”, is Afghanistan’s first freestyle cycling club. It h
Young Afghan female cyclists pose for a photograph as they prepare themselves before an exercise in Drop and Ride club. In Afghanistan, cycling is a major taboo for girls, but some still go ahead to join the group.
  • Published
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 25, 2021, with the headline 'Steer to a new hobby'.