Stay in to do the job

Work from home is no longer the default, but offices are unlikely to fill up even when pandemic restrictions are fully lifted, experts say.

More employers are accepting that their staff still want the option of working remotely rather than going into the office every day.

Hybrid work is the future even for front-line roles and jobs in manufacturing, which usually require work to be done on-site, according to the recent ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey conducted by workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup.

Country manager Linda Teo says employees have found they can be productive while working from home and the arrangement helps with work-life balance.

"There are also employees who are concerned about Covid-19 and its variants and do not want to risk exposure to the virus by returning to the office."

She adds that employers should prioritise employee well-being in back-to-work plans, starting with sharing the measures that will be put in place for a safe work environment.

While some employees say they miss the camaraderie of the workplace and the ease of brainstorming in person, they acknowledge that working from home allows them to better manage their personal responsibilities and saves time on commuting.

Mr Hasif Rasol, 35, who works in branding and corporate communications, saves two hours a day when he does not have to travel to his office in the Central Business District. He lives in the north with his parents and younger brother.

Working from home, he helped care for his one-year-old nephew, while his sister and brother-in-law focused on renovating their flat and preparing for the birth of their second child.

He adds: "What is most important is the flexibility. I can do household chores, and go for a walk or run in the morning before work."

Besides, he has also invested in doing up a home office.