Stay in to do the job

Work from home is no longer the default, but offices are unlikely to fill up even when pandemic restrictions are fully lifted, experts say.
More employers are accepting that their staff still want the option of working remotely rather than going into the office every day.
Hybrid work is the future even for front-line roles and jobs in manufacturing, which usually require work to be done on-site, according to the recent ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey conducted by workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup.
Country manager Linda Teo says employees have found they can be productive while working from home and the arrangement helps with work-life balance.
"There are also employees who are concerned about Covid-19 and its variants and do not want to risk exposure to the virus by returning to the office."
She adds that employers should prioritise employee well-being in back-to-work plans, starting with sharing the measures that will be put in place for a safe work environment.
While some employees say they miss the camaraderie of the workplace and the ease of brainstorming in person, they acknowledge that working from home allows them to better manage their personal responsibilities and saves time on commuting.
Mr Hasif Rasol, 35, who works in branding and corporate communications, saves two hours a day when he does not have to travel to his office in the Central Business District. He lives in the north with his parents and younger brother.
Working from home, he helped care for his one-year-old nephew, while his sister and brother-in-law focused on renovating their flat and preparing for the birth of their second child.
He adds: "What is most important is the flexibility. I can do household chores, and go for a walk or run in the morning before work."
Besides, he has also invested in doing up a home office.
"I've spent a few hundred dollars on customising my workspace. If the office can also provide me with an ergonomic chair, standing desk, customised monitor and keyboard, then maybe I wouldn't mind going back."
For marketing manager and new mum Corine Tan Mei Hwa, 31, working from home helped ease her into motherhood. Her firstborn, a boy, turned one at the end of last month.
Staying home during her pregnancy meant she could plan meals better, take a nap during lunch hour and better manage her morning sickness. She could spend more time with her baby in the early months and found it easier to breastfeed or pump milk.
"Since meetings were scheduled in advance online, I could just pump at my desk while working, without worrying if my colleagues were looking for me or being called to a last-minute meeting.
"I always feel that if I did not work from home, I would never have lasted so long in my breastfeeding journey."
She does miss interacting with her colleagues and taking advantage of the fully stocked pantry and recreation areas at her office, but is not ready to return yet.
"My mornings will become more hectic as I have to send my kid to infant care and prepare myself for work at the same time," she says.
Some who have furkids are also dogged by concerns of separation anxiety.
A survey commissioned by animal health company Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Singapore found that many pet owners were uneasy about the impact that returning to the office would have on their pets.
In the survey of 1,018 cat and dog owners here conducted in October, 43 per cent were concerned that their pets would spend more time alone once they returned to the office. About 35 per cent worried that their pets would miss them and that their relationships would suffer.
In addition, 35 per cent of the respondents either did not have a care plan for their pets or were unsure of how their pets would be cared for when they are not home.