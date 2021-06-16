Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Watch a riveting law drama, tour Sydney virtually and more

PHOTOS: NETFLIX, WWW.YOUVISIT.COM, WONG AH YOKE, AMBER FRENCH
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family


South Korean actor Kim Myung-min plays a tough law professor in the K-drama Law School. PHOTO: NETFLIX

One of the hottest K-dramas now is Law School, a crime drama which centres on a tough law professor and his ambitious students at a prestigious law school, as they encounter a shocking case that tests the idea of realising justice through the law.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 