Stars set to shine

Employees cleaning the wax statue of actress Marilyn Monroe at the Grevin museum last week, ahead of its Wednesday reopening following a closure as part of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Heads of wax statues of (above, from left) French
Employees cleaning the wax statue of actress Marilyn Monroe at the Grevin museum last week, ahead of its Wednesday reopening following a closure as part of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Employees cleaning the wax statue of actress Marilyn Monroe at the Grevin museum last week, ahead of its Wednesday reopening following a closure as part of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Heads of wax statues of (above, from left) French
Heads of wax statues of French actress Mimi Mathy, Canadian singer Celine Dion and Sir Elton John as well as hands used to construct part of the statues at the museum. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Employees cleaning the wax statue of actress Marilyn Monroe at the Grevin museum last week, ahead of its Wednesday reopening following a closure as part of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Heads of wax statues of (above, from left) French
Heads of wax statues of French actress Mimi Mathy, Canadian singer Celine Dion and Sir Elton John as well as hands used to construct part of the statues at the museum. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Employees cleaning the wax statue of actress Marilyn Monroe at the Grevin museum last week, ahead of its Wednesday reopening following a closure as part of restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Heads of wax statues of (above, from left) French
The preparation work includes adjusting the hair of the wax figures, such as the wig for British singer-songwriter John (above). The museum divides its wax figures into categories spanning actors, musicians, political leaders and sports stars.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 16, 2021, with the headline 'Stars set to shine'. Subscribe
Topics: 