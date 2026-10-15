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Starbucks’ limited-edition Winnie the Pooh collection to launch in Singapore on Oct 20

SINGAPORE – Starbucks Singapore’s newest collection of Winnie the Pooh merchandise will be available from Oct 20 at participating Starbucks coffeehouses here, while stocks last.

In celebration of 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh, the special collection will feature 20 limited-edition drinkware and lifestyle pieces. This includes tumblers decorated with honey-inspired details and a ceramic beehive mug, the beverage chain said in a statement on its website on Oct 12.

The collection also features collectible Starbucks Bearista keychains and phone straps, each dressed as one of the characters from the Hundred Acre Wood – Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger.

Fans of the beloved bear can also look forward to a Winnie the Pooh-themed reusable bag that folds neatly into a matching pouch.

In an Instagram post by @superadrianme on Oct 14 , the collectibles featured are unboxed one by one and displayed before the camera, including the phone straps, keychains and ceramic mug. “Get ready for a honey-sweet dose of nostalgia with this adorable Winnie the Pooh collection launching on 20 October 2026,” the caption said. “Don’t say BOJIO!”

The launch comes amid a wave of Pooh-themed pop-ups and commemorative local releases celebrating the 100th publishing anniversary of the classic children’s book series. Winnie the Pooh was published in 1926 , featuring the imaginary adventures of English author A.A. Milne’s son Christopher Robin and his toy bear.

From May 30 to June 21, Gardens by the Bay organised outdoor play activities inspired by Hundred Acre Wood characters as part of its annual Children’s Festival. From July to August, the restaurant SKAI offered a themed high tea, serving various dishes with heavy honey features as a playful tribute to the honey-loving Pooh.

The Straits Times also published a special zine in its print paper on Oct 14, titled “100 years of hunny” .