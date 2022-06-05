ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Durian and Cempedak Galore

Durian and cempedak are fruits well known for their distinctive and complex taste profiles. The talented team of chefs at Ellenborough Market Café, the gourmet restaurant at Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay, has created a menu filled with durian and cempedak dishes that promises to be a treat for adventurous foodies.

The Durian and Cempedak Dinner Buffet Special will be available in June and July, offering items such as Smoked Duck with Cempedak Salad and Durian Fried Rice with Sambal. The Fish Head Tempoyak (fish head curry with fermented durian) dish is a must try.

No buffet dinner would be complete without picking up treats at the dessert stations. The spread includes Durian Pengat, Durian Mille Crepe and Cempedak Clafoutis, sweets to perfectly round off the culinary experience.

There is something for everyone at the restaurant, which is well known for its Peranakan cuisine. The menu includes favourites like Ayam Buah Keluak (Braised Chicken in Tamarind Gravy) as well as highly-loved classics such as Babi Pongteh.

The Durian and Cempedak Buffet Dinner is available from now till July 31, 2022, from 6.30pm to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It is priced at $88++ (per adult) and $44++ (per child).

The standard Buffet Lunch and Dinner is priced at $58++ (per adult) and $29++ (per child) for lunch, and $78++ (per adult) and $39++ (per child) for dinner.

SPH subscribers get to enjoy 25% off all buffets for the whole month of June. Terms and conditions apply. For reservation details, please call 62391847/ 62391848 or email dining@paradoxsingapore.com . Reservations can also be made at https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/ellenboroughmarketcafebooking

Shower Sustainably With Ariston

Nothing screams comfort more than a warm shower after a long day. Such simple pleasures are at your fingertips with Ariston’s luxury line of instant water heaters that are both energy-saving and sleek in design - suitable for any home!

The heaters are curated by Italian designer Umberto Palermo, have in-built energy-saving technology and boast state-of-the-art anti-scalding systems to protect the whole family.

From now till June 19, SPH subscribers can enjoy 15% off any of the following four instant water heater models:

- The AURES LUXURY ST-33, which memorises up to three of your preferred shower temperatures, at $254.15 (RP: $299)

- The AURES SMART SMC-33 RS, which comes with luxurious rain shower accessories for the ultimate shower experience, at $254.15 (RP: $299)

- The AURES SMART SMC-33, which has a showerhead with five different spray options, at $169.15 (RP: $199)

- The AURES SMART ROUND RMC-33, which comes in a unique circular design, at $211.65 (RP: $249)

Ariston’s instant water heaters bring comfort and sustainability together seamlessly. Head to Audio House Building (23 Ubi Road 4, Audio House Building, Level 1, Singapore 408620) and flash the deal or quote "SPH Rewards" to enjoy the promotion. Installation may be arranged directly with Audio House. Warranty is also included - five years on the heating element and one year on parts. Choose Ariston for timeless comfort today.

