ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Ellenborough Market Café, the gourmet restaurant of Swissôtel Merchant Court, Singapore, offers an impressive array of Peranakan, local and international favourites in their buffet menu. These favourites are now included in their gourmet bundles, which are available for takeaway and delivery.

Newly launched is the SG National Day Bundle, Let's Eat Lah! This bundle is an eight-course meal featuring local favourites like DIY Kueh Pie Tee, Homemade Otak Otak, Singapore Chilli Crab Boston Lobster, Old Mama Kong Po Chicken, Chargrilled Stingray, Crabmeat Fried Rice. It includes indulgent desserts like Durian Pengat and Blue Pea BuBur Cha Cha, a perfectly sweet ending to a sumptuous meal. Priced from $158 nett, the bundle can feed four to six persons. In additional you can enjoy a pineapple upside down cake for only $5.60 nett, usual price at $38 nett.

Priced at $398 nett, Crave-a Lot is a luxurious eight-course meal for six persons which offers exquisite dishes like Boston Lobster, Double Boiled Coconut Ginseng Chicken Soup, Blue Pea Flower Rice. For dessert, there are three options to choose from; Rose Charlotte Cake, Fruit Glazed Crostata or Signature Acai Chocolate Banana Cake. Other gourmet bundles include Love-a-lot (priced at $268 nett). Featuring specials like Braised Chicken in Lotus Leaf and River Prawns with Singapore Style Crabmeat Chilli Sauce.

SPH subscribers can enjoy 20% off each Gourmet bundle, for delivery and takeaway.

To order, please visit: https://ellenboroughmarketcafe.oddle.me. and key in 'SPHREWARDS' at checkout to get your bundle at the special rate. Promotion is valid till August 31,2021. Please not that a three days advance order is required for all bundles.

Discover new worlds with the mystery book box

"Reading can take you places you have never been before." - Dr Seuss

Treat yourself to $200 worth titles from Straits Times Press and have the Mystery Book Box delivered to your doorstep for just $50! Comprising eight books randomly selected from among 26 publications by Straits Times Press, the selection will satiate your appetite for reading and lead you to broaden your mind and discover new worlds.

There is something for everyone in the family across a variety of genres! For the young ones, there are children's books like '10 Sleepless Sheep for Woolly Nights' or young adult fiction 'Lambs for Dinner' written by our very own local writer, Joyce Chua. You might even receive cookbooks like 'Betty Saw's Ultimate Herbal Cookbook' or 'Wholefood Kitchen - Naturally Nutritious Meals For A Healthy Lifestyle'. For those inclined to non-fiction, there is a wide variety of Singapore-related books like 'From Clementi to Carnegie' and 'E W Barker The People's Minister', and titles relating to finance and politics.

This is the perfect gift for yourself or for a loved one who loves reading! Join in the excitement of unboxing and discovering what your receive in each mystery box, and treat yourself to a world of knowledge and enjoyment.

SPH subscribers can buy this mystery book box at readsph.sg/mysterybook. The promotion ends on 29 August 2021, so head to our website to purchase a Mystery Book Box for yourself today!

