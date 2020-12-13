ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

It's a Ho Ho Holiday at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel!

Book yourself a festive buffet feast by the river at Food Capital, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

With a broad selection of international cuisine and barbecue, highlights include Lobster with Garlic Butter, unlimited servings of Live Prawns, Lamb Chop, Spicy Sotong and more. The Carving Station is a treasure trove of roast and fine cuts such as Oven-Roasted Prime Rib with Rosemary, Garlic and Port Wine Jus and an aromatic Christmas Roast Turkey served with Chestnut Pâté, Cranberry Jam and Giblet Jus. For desserts, it is a line-up of who's who of the dessert world: Chocolate Truffle Yule Log, Christmas Orange Log Cake, Festive Cheesecake and more. Book your seats and enjoy up to 30% off.

Host a Christmas party with a touch of luxe in your menu. Order in a Traditional Marinated Whole Turkey, Roast Sirloin of Beef or indulge in the Italian-style Signature Grissini Tiramisu Log Cake.

Wow your guests with centrepiece desserts such as Traditional Chocolate Truffle Log Cake, Grand Marnier Orange Marmalade Log Cake and more. Enjoy four bottles of complimentary Tiger Crystal Beer with any purchase of Traditional Roast Delights.*

Call 8168 1539 or email: dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com to reserve an unforgettable Christmas feasting experience! You can also visit: www.celebrateatgcw.com/xmas2020 to view festive dining menus and place an order for your Christmas goodies.

Quote "SPH Rewards" when you call or email to reserve or order. SPH subscribers get to enjoy 22% off all Christmas Goodies and up to 30% off festive buffet with a complimentary bottle of wine when you dine as a group of 4 paying persons. Terms and conditions apply.

SUPER unveils revamped packaging and new coffee variant!



PHOTO: SUPER



SUPER is a homegrown brand in Singapore and a pioneer in introducing the concept of the 3-in-1 beverages across Southeast Asia. Keeping in step with the preferences and tastes of modern beverage consumers, SUPER has a brand-new logo and fresh design that shoppers will recognize instantly.

On top of that, SUPER will also be extending its product line-up to cater to the more health-conscious consumer. One of its latest products is the SUPER Zero Sugar Added Coffee which combines its signature coffee aroma and smoothness but without added sugar! It is the perfect balance of acidity, bitterness and body that will satisfy every SUPER coffee lover. Look out for new SUPER packs at all supermarkets & major online channels nationwide.



PHOTO: MIGHTYFOODIE



SPH subscribers stand a chance to win one of 100 exclusive SUPER goodie bags worth $50 each! Each bag consists of one set of the full regular range of SUPER coffee which includes the SUPER 3in1 Original Coffee, SUPER 2in1 Zero Sugar Added Coffee, SUPER 3in1 Rich Coffee and SUPER 3in1 Less Sugar Coffee, plus 2 sets of cups and coasters to complete the ultimate SUPER coffee experience!

Simply look for this giveaway in the "Rewards" section of the SPH Rewards app, click on the "Join" button, and answer a simple question to take part. Terms and conditions apply.

The SPH Rewards Loyalty Programme Allows SPH Direct Subscribers To Access A Range Of Special Deals And Privileges.

HOW TO ENJOY YOUR SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Download the SPH Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Users with existing digital accounts can use the same userID and password to log into the app. Those who have yet to create a mysph account can register on the app.

Interested merchants may email rewards@sph.com.sg for more information.