Spotting errors is easy for healthcare assistant on the autism spectrum

SINGAPORE – Answering questions at interviews is hard for Mr Gerald Wong, 29, who finds it difficult to express himself verbally. But he is a meticulous worker and good at spotting discrepancies, which helped him land a job in January last year as a healthcare assistant at the radiology department of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Mr Wong was placed in his role via the Employability & Employment Centre at the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) or ARC, a non-profit that supports people on the autism spectrum.