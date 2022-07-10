8 sporty places to use CDC vouchers

Are you into sports or looking to adopt a more active lifestyle? From bicycle shops to stores selling skateboards and rackets, here are eight places where you can spend your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

1. SHOP FOR RACKET SPORTS MERCHANDISE AT E-LINK SPORTS

WHERE 01-1857, Block 128 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

OPEN Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 6pm; closed on Sundays

INFO www.facebook.com/elinksports

Whether you are into badminton, tennis or squash, this shop stocks all your essential apparel and equipment for racket sports.

It also offers racket-restringing services, with prices ranging from $16 to $32.

2. IMPROVE YOUR RIDING EXPERIENCE WITH PRO CYCLE BIKES

WHERE 01-4446, Block 11 Jalan Bukit Merah

OPEN Weekdays, 11am to 7pm; Saturdays, noon to 5pm; closed on Sundays and public holidays

INFO procyclebikes.com.sg

Run by a married couple, the store offers a wide range of bicycles - from road and triathlon bikes to mountain and hybrid bicycles. Prices range from about $200 to more than $10,000.

It specialises in bike-fitting services for both competitive cyclists and leisure riders who wish to prevent overuse injuries.

3. JUMP INTO SKATEBOARDING AT 418 SKATE SHOP

WHERE 01-65, Block 418 Bedok North Avenue 2

OPEN Tuesdays to Sundays, 2 to 8pm; closed on Mondays

INFO www.418skate.com

Founded by two skateboarding buddies in 2012, this is a space for new and experienced skateboarders to make friends and immerse themselves in the culture.

It offers a variety of products from safety gear to decks, with prices ranging from $100 to $200, as well as wheels, which go for about $75.

The founders also organise events and participate in skateboarding competitions. In 2013, they hosted the DC Shoes South East Asia Tour in Singapore, where professionals such as American skateboarders Wes Kremer and Matt Miller demonstrated their skills.

4. MAKE A PIT STOP AT CHANGI CYCLING SINGAPORE

WHERE 01-2056, Block 4 Changi Village Road

OPEN Mondays to Tuesdays, 11.30am to 8pm; Wednesdays to Fridays, 10.30am to 8pm; weekends, 8.30am to 8pm

INFO www.facebook.com/ChangiCycling

Regular cyclists to Changi will be familiar with this bicycle shop, which is run by 33-year-old Yewson Wan.

It carries a wide range of bicycle accessories, such as bells, shoes and helmets, as well as less common products like an indoor cycling and standing desk ($435).

Mr Wan, who took over the shop from his aunt and uncle in 2014, is looking to renovate it at the end of the year. After that, it will offer servicing for mountain and road bikes.

5. BUY A USED BICYCLE AT BIKES & PEDALS

WHERE 02-114, Block 118 Aljunied Avenue 2

OPEN Weekdays, 1 to 7.30pm; weekends, 1 to 6.30pm

INFO Text 9761-1610 for inquiries

If you are in the market for a second-hand bike, check out this humble heartland shop run by two friendly guys.

Co-owner Terry Tay, 51, says the shop caters to a wide range of customers - from youth who go for cool fixie bikes to uncles and aunties looking for a "market bike". Prices range from as low as under $100 to as high as $3,000.

At the moment, the shop sells only used bicycles. It also offers trade-ins, general repairs and upgrades for mountain, road, hybrid and foldable bikes.

6. MEET CYCLING ENTHUSIASTS AT BIKE STATION

WHERE 01-2793, Block 608 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5

OPEN Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 7pm; closed on Mondays

WHERE 04-15 Link@AMK, 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62

OPEN Noon to 8pm daily

INFO bikestationsingapore.com

As the sky darkens and the streets light up on Friday evenings, a group of cyclists - including the owners of this shop and its regular customers - ride together into the night.

These weekly cycling events are just one of the many ways Bike Station shares the joys of cycling.

Started as a home-based business in 2014, Bike Station opened two outlets in Ang Mo Kio during the pandemic.

It offers a wide range of foldable bicycles with prices starting at about $900, accessories such as reflective saddles at $39, and bike maintenance services.

7. LEARN ABOUT PMDS AT HOUSE OF SCOOTERS

WHERE 01-981, Block 684 Hougang Avenue 8

OPEN Mondays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 9pm; closed on Sundays

INFO www. facebook.com/houseofscooters

This shop sells and repairs devices such as e-scooters, e-bikes and hoverboards, and carries accessories such as handlebars (below $20) and bicycle seats (under $40).

The retailer says it has been emphasising that its customers ride safe and smart, especially after the changes in the laws on the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) in 2018. So you will ride away with safety tips and techniques.

8. ENJOY SPORTS AND MUSIC AT RANKING SPORTS & MUSIC

WHERE 03-51 Bras Basah Complex, Block 231 Bain Street

OPEN Mondays to Saturdays, 10am to 7pm; Sundays, 12.30 to 6pm; closed on public holidays

INFO www.ranking.com.sg

What do the strings of guitars and tennis rackets have in common? They are made of nylon, and this family business offers restringing services for both the musical instrument (from $12) and rackets (from $10).

The business started in 1980 as a sports equipment shop before diversifying over the years to include music-related goods.

Today, it sells weight-lifting gloves, sepak takraw balls, acoustic amplifiers and microphones under one roof.

•For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants