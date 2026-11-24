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Sandeep Chatterjee, 56, will perform music inspired by his experience of illness and recovery.

SINGAPORE – A rare complication from a routine endoscopy in 2021 kept composer-singer Sandeep Chatterjee in hospital for months.

He developed acute pancreatitis and had to have numerous surgical operations. His recovery took three years, during which he lost half his body weight because of his inability to stomach food.