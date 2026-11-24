S’porean singer Sandeep Chatterjee returns to stage after rare complication from procedure
- Sandeep Chatterjee returns to the stage after a severe illness caused by a rare ERCP complication in 2021. He spent almost six months in hospital and took three years to recover.
- Music helped him through pain, weight loss and long recovery. He wrote new ghazals about confinement, hope and moving forward.
- He will perform at the Esplanade on Nov 27 for Kalaa Utsavam. The 30-minute show features ghazals and reflects his struggle, resilience and wish to keep creating.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A rare complication from a routine endoscopy in 2021 kept composer-singer Sandeep Chatterjee in hospital for months.
He developed acute pancreatitis and had to have numerous surgical operations. His recovery took three years, during which he lost half his body weight because of his inability to stomach food.