Throat spray and mouth gargle products containing an ingredient proven to reduce the spread of Covid-19 are selling fast across pharmacies in Singapore, amid the Omicron wave.

At eight of 10 Guardian, Unity and Watsons stores located in central areas that The Straits Times checked over the weekend and Monday, the Betadine throat spray and Orasol-ID Antiseptic Gargle & Mouthwash were both sold out.