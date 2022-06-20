Speed-dating from trills to vibrato

For the past two years, singing and performing felt like a crime - especially to the opera community.

Tenor Reuben Lai, co-founder and co-artistic director of home-grown chamber opera company L'arietta Productions, felt that they were "singled out" by strict pandemic restrictions, which ranged from the closure of performance venues to a ban on live singing.

Lai, 48, plays a heartbroken bachelor in L'arietta's upcoming opera Speed Dating Tonight!.

"We were supposed to do the show in 2020, but the world was turned upside-down," says director Eleanor Tan, 46. This setback led to the commission of the online prequel All Dressed Up (No Place To Go), filmed in the cast members' houses.

Lai's wife stood in as his videographer as Tan directed through an iPad propped up nearby. Alan Lau, 44, who plays a bartender named Quinn, was in Malaysia, so they shot his video via Zoom.

"It was brand new for all of us," says Tan.

They were euphoric when they could finally stage a live production together. Tan quips: "Pinch me, is this really happening?"

Local chamber opera is picking up again after the easing of Covid-19 measures, from the staging of Speed Dating Tonight! to docu-opera A Day A Lily, which premieres at the end of the month.

Another group, The Opera People, is launching its Kopi & Song Podcast series on July 1. It features four episodes of conversations with opera composers, performers and conductors.

Speed Dating Tonight!, written by American composer Michael Ching, has been performed in more than 100 different productions around the world, but L'arietta's is its Asian premiere.

It has been tweaked to fit post-pandemic Singapore, focusing on online dating and using local references such as Toa Payoh and GrabFood.