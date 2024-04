SINGAPORE – Walk down the classroom corridors of Raffles Institution (RI) and you may be surprised to hear strains of Hokkien, Teochew and Cantonese.

Gareth Quek, 18, can converse in all three of these Chinese dialects. The RI student also spends his free time designing learning resources to teach them to his peers as part of Raffles Dialects – not your typical student-led interest group – which he co-founded in 2021.