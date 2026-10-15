Spanish prosecutors back abuse probe into singer Julio Iglesias

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Two women allege they suffered sexual abuse and forced labour while working at the Spanish singer Julio Iglesias’ properties.

MADRID – A possible investigation into veteran crooner Julio Iglesias for alleged abuse of two women ex-employees is a step closer after prosecutors said Spain could judge the case, legal sources said on Oct 15.

The women, a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, allege they suffered sexual abuse and forced labour while working at the Spanish singer’s properties in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas in 2021.

Iglesias, 83, a Grammy winner with more than 300 million records sold in a career spanning decades, has rejected the accusations, saying he has never “abused, coerced or disrespected any woman”.

Prosecutors shelved a first complaint in January, saying Spanish courts had no jurisdiction over events that allegedly happened in the Caribbean countries, which were “fully competent” to investigate.

But sources from the public prosecutor’s office said its staff had submitted a report concluding that a second complaint filed in September could be handled by Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional court.

The court, which specialises in complex cases and crimes committed by Spaniards abroad, will now have to decide whether to begin an investigation.

The prosecution sources did not explain the reasons for the change of opinion.

Women’s Link Worldwide, an advocacy group that represents the complainants, has said Spanish courts have jurisdiction in the case because of a law that “makes it possible to investigate and prosecute offences committed outside the country when relevant links with Spain exist”.

Iglesias, who has sold more records worldwide than any other Latino artist, is the father of fellow superstar singer Enrique Iglesias. AFP