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A domestic worker and a physiotherapist allege they suffered sexual and other forms of abuse while working at singer Julio Iglesias’ properties in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic in 2021.

MADRID – A Spanish court opened a probe into veteran crooner Julio Iglesias on Nov 18 after two women ex-employees filed a complaint against him for alleged sexual abuse, which he denies.

The announcement marks a turnaround after a first complaint was shelved on the grounds that Spain had no jurisdiction to try crimes committed in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

The women, a domestic worker and a physiotherapist, allege they suffered sexual and other forms of abuse while working at Iglesias’ properties in the Caribbean countries in 2021.

Iglesias, 83, a Grammy winner with more than 300 million records sold in a decades-long career, called the accusations “absolutely false”. He says he has never “abused, coerced, or disrespected any woman”.

Madrid’s Audiencia Nacional court said in a statement it would investigate alleged “offences against sexual freedom” – which encompass a range of crimes including sexual assault – as well as bodily harm and degrading treatment.

But it added that some of the alleged crimes may have become prescribed. The court rejected additional allegations of human trafficking and offences against workers’ rights.

New evidence

The court said testimony from a complainant provided evidence that justified the opening of a criminal investigation.

A photograph provided by one of the complainants showed “a bruise on one of her arms, consistent with the possibility of being forcefully grabbed”, the statement said.

The same photograph also shows “two marks” on a thigh “which may correspond to a human bite”, with the complainant alleging it was the result of her “forced participation in acts of a sexual nature”.

The court summoned the complainants to appear in court on Feb 3.

After the first complaint was shelved in January, an advocacy group representing the women insisted that Spanish courts could investigate crimes allegedly committed abroad “when relevant links with Spain exist”.

“If a Spanish person commits an offence outside Spain, Spain can try it, as long as that same act is also considered an offence in the country where it happened,” Women’s Link Worldwide said in a statement.

After the second complaint was presented in September, the public prosecutor’s office filed a report concluding that it could be handled by the Audiencia Nacional, which specialises in complex cases and crimes committed by Spaniards abroad.

Iglesias, who has sold more records worldwide than any other Latino artist, is the father of fellow superstar singer Enrique Iglesias. AFP