At the Movies

Space castaway tale mines humour

Sci-fi comedy Moon Man, about a cleaner stranded on the moon, has enough twists to feel original

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

123 minutes, opens next Thursday
Rating: 3/5

The story: In 2033, the world's nations have created a moon base to help defend Earth from an imminent asteroid strike. Among its hundreds of residents is cleaner and handyman Dugu Yue (Shen Teng). When an emergency arises, base commander Ma Lanxing (Ma Li) orders an immediate evacuation back to Earth. The tardy Yue misses the launch and finds himself the moon's sole inhabitant. He has enough food and oxygen for several lifetimes, but has no way to get home.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 08, 2022, with the headline Space castaway tale mines humour. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top