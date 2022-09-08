Space castaway tale mines humour

123 minutes, opens next Thursday

Rating: 3/5

The story: In 2033, the world's nations have created a moon base to help defend Earth from an imminent asteroid strike. Among its hundreds of residents is cleaner and handyman Dugu Yue (Shen Teng). When an emergency arises, base commander Ma Lanxing (Ma Li) orders an immediate evacuation back to Earth. The tardy Yue misses the launch and finds himself the moon's sole inhabitant. He has enough food and oxygen for several lifetimes, but has no way to get home.