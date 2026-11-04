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South Korean burger chain Lotteria now halal-certified at both Jewel Changi and Jurong Point outlets

Lotteria also announced a new limited-time teriyaki series offering a teriyaki egg beef burger and a teriyaki egg crispy chicken burger.

SINGAPORE – Popular South Korean fast food chain Lotteria is now halal-certified at its Jewel Changi and Jurong Point outlet, giving Muslim diners in Singapore a new place to get their fried chicken and burger fix.

Lotteria made its Singapore debut at Jewel Changi Airport in February 2026, and opened its Jurong Point outlet in August.

On Nov 3, Lotteria Singapore announced on social media: “We’re happy to share that Lotteria is now officially Halal-certified!” The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has recognised both outlets.

The chain is known for menu items like the Ria’s Beef Bulgogi and Ria’s Shrimp burgers. On Nov 2, it also announced a new limited-time teriyaki series offering a teriyaki egg beef burger and a teriyaki egg crispy chicken burger.

Lotteria was first established in Seoul in 1979, popular for its Korean-style burgers with localised and seasonal offerings.

It operates over 1,650 stores across eight countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia and Singapore .

News of Lotteria’s Halal-certification sparked excitement among fans online, with many extending their gratefulness to the chain for now being able to try the famous Korean burgers.

Fans of Korean burgers and fried chicken also wondered when Mom’s Touch, another popular South Korean chain that opened in Singapore on Aug 14, would become h alal-certified as well.

Its operator, FairPrice Group Food Services, is currently seeking halal certification for Mom’s Touch.