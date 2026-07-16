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South Korean actor Gong Yoo plans first-ever Asia fan meeting tour

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Billed as the actor’s first Asia-wide fan meeting tour, the event will reflect on Gong Yoo’s journey while highlighting his past, present and future.

Billed as the actor’s first Asia-wide fan meeting tour, the event will reflect on Gong Yoo’s journey while highlighting his past, present and future.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM MANAGEMENT_SOOP/INSTAGRAM

SEOUL – South Korean actor Gong Yoo is set to embark on his first-ever Asia fan meeting tour since his debut in 2001.

His agency, Management Soop, announced on July 16 that the 2026 Gong Yoo Asia Fan Meeting Tour: The Long Take will kick off in Yokohama, Japan, on Oct 4.

Billed as the actor’s first Asia-wide fan meeting tour, the event will reflect on Gong Yoo’s journey while highlighting his past, present and future.

Following the Yokohama opener, the actor will travel to Bangkok on Oct 10, Jakarta on Oct 17, Macau on Nov 7, Manila on Nov 21 and Seoul on Nov 28.

Additional details, including ticketing information, will be announced at a later date.

The actor is also set to return to the screen later this year in the Netflix series Tantara, starring Gong and Song Hye-kyo and written by acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung.

The series, set in South Korea’s entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, is billed as a sweeping human drama. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.