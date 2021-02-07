Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies at 91

LOS ANGELES • Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured a star turn in The Sound Of Music and an Oscar win late in life, has died, his manager said. He was 91.

Mr Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Mr Pitt said. "He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

Mr Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in The Sound Of Music, the beloved tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.

Despite its enormous worldwide success, Mr Plummer publicly despised the film, calling his role "gooey" in The Hollywood Reporter in 2011. But he later softened, telling the same publication in 2015 that the production was "the last bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time".

Mr Plummer was one of the most recognisable and admired character actors in Hollywood, with some 100 films under his belt. His first Academy Award nomination came in 2010 for The Last Station, for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy.

He finally took home the golden statuette two years later, becoming - at the age of 82 - the oldest actor to win an Oscar, for his supporting role in Beginners as a man who openly embraces his homosexuality only after his wife dies.

"Where have you been all my life?" he jokingly asked the trophy at the awards ceremony, quipping that he had been rehearsing his Oscar acceptance speech since birth.

In 2018, he earned another nomination after standing in at the last minute in All The Money In The World for Kevin Spacey, who was dropped from the film following accusations of sexual misconduct.

He also recently starred in the 2019 movie Knives Out alongside Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I've managed to finish the cycle of the great, classic roles," he told The Guardian in 2018. "I've played them all, some more than once. But the parts I'm receiving in films now are wonderful - the last 10 parts have all been fascinating," he said.

Mr Plummer was married three times and is also survived by a daughter, the actress Amanda Plummer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE