For Subscribers
Living Well: Caring for people with eczema
Soothing the itch
Looking after people with the condition that causes dry, flaky and inflamed skin takes a toll, but finding support and learning emotional management techniques can help
Ms Janny Huynh struggled with feelings of guilt and helplessness when her elder daughter Talia was diagnosed with eczema in 2018.
She would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night to find the then two-year-old scratching her skin relentlessly, the sleeve of her T-shirt stained with blood.