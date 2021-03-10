Living Well: Caring for people with eczema

Soothing the itch

Looking after people with the condition that causes dry, flaky and inflamed skin takes a toll, but finding support and learning emotional management techniques can help

Freelance marketer and emotional health coach Janny Huynh found it hard to help her elder daughter Talia and husband Imran Mohamad deal with eczema at first. The couple also have a younger daughter, Alina.
Heat, humidity, seawater and spicy food can worsen skin inflammation and eczema.
Ms Janny Huynh struggled with feelings of guilt and helplessness when her elder daughter Talia was diagnosed with eczema in 2018.

She would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night to find the then two-year-old scratching her skin relentlessly, the sleeve of her T-shirt stained with blood.

