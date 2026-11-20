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SNL alum Bowen Yang apologises for using an anti-Semitic slur on his podcast

Bowen Yang, a co-host of podcast Las Culturistas, said in a statement on social media that he had been unaware of the term’s origins.

Comedian Bowen Yang apologised on Nov 20 to musician Regina Spektor for having called her an anti-Semitic slur on a recent podcast.

In an episode in October of Las Culturistas, the podcast that Yang co-hosts, he referred to Spektor as a Zio, an anti-Semitic abbreviation of “Zionist”.

A video clip of the encounter recently circulated on social media and drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, conservative commentator Meghan McCain and others.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the slur was popularised by David Duke, the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, in an effort to attack Jewish people without using “Jew”.

Yang said in a statement on social media that he had been unaware of the term’s origins.

“I want to genuinely apologise for using a word on the podcast without knowing its anti-Semitic history,” said Yang, who gained widespread fame in his eight years as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.

“Particularly upsetting to realise that I adopted language popularised by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.”

Spektor, who is Jewish and emigrated from Russia, has been outspoken in her support of Israel in the wake of the Hamas-led attack on the country on Oct 7, 2023, which set off the war in the Gaza Strip.

She has posted on social media in support of Israel, including a photo of a blue heart in 2025 to mark the second anniversary of the attack.

In July 2025, pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted a concert that Spektor held in Portland, Oregon.

On the podcast episode, which aired Oct 14, Yang, his co-host Matt Rogers and a guest, film director Edy Modica, were discussing the State University of New York College at Purchase and its widely regarded acting programme when Modica noted that Spektor was a graduate of the school.

Modica said Spektor was now “out to lunch”.

Rogers asked Modica if she was upset with Spektor, and the director responded: “She’s a little Israel, hard-core.” Yang then called Spektor the term and said: “It’s tough”.

Shortly after his apology on Nov 20 , Yang wrote on Instagram: “At the same time, Free Palestine”, and included an emoji of the Palestinian flag.

A representative for Spektor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.