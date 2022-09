Beauty therapist Sreeja Ajit dips a single peacock feather into hair oil and anoints my head with it. Then she gently massages the warm oil into my scalp with her fingers, methodically working her way downwards to my shoulders.

I sit there, eyes closed, listening to melodious sitar music drifting in from the corridor. Some oil dribbles onto my forehead and Ms Ajit wipes it away with a towel.