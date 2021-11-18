Singer Stefanie Sun takes her time to make music

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to the Harper's Bazaar website and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The 20th Anniversary November 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

At a massive industrial space in the far eastern corner of the island, Stefanie Sun, one of Singapore's biggest and most influential musical exports, is dripping in Cartier jewels and decked out in the latest finery from the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu. She is relishing the opportunity to play dress up.