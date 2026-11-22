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Singaporean writer-director Ervin Han won Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Screenplay at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 22.

TAIPEI – Singapore film The Violinist has won two awards - Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay - at the Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22.

A decade-long endeavour by local writer-director Ervin Han, it tells the story of two aspiring violinists and childhood friends whose lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese Occupation.

It was adapted from animated short The Violin (2015), made to commemorate Singapore’s 50th anniversary of independence.

In his acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay at the annual awards ceremony , Han - who co-wrote the script with Jordan Katherine See - said that the film is a “love letter to Singapore”.

Minutes after accepting that trophy, he returned to the stage at the Taipei Music Centre to accept another Golden Horse statue for Best Animated Feature.

He thanked all his film’s collaborators and investors, and music composers Singaporean Ricky Ho and Isabelle Latorre from Spain, who were nominated for Best Original Film Score.

“Without your music, there would not be The Violinist,” Han, 51, said.

“My last ‘thank you’ is to my mum and dad, who are watching me at home on TV. Thank you for your love and support, I hope you can be proud of me tonight.”

Han added in a press statement that The Violinist - which he co-directed with Raul Garcia from Spain - has always been about “telling a story deeply rooted in Singapore’s history while exploring themes of love, friendship and resilience that resonate beyond borders”.

“This is for you, Singapore, a moment for all of us to revel in, and savour for many years to come,” he added.

The Violinist won the Cristal, the top prize at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival, in June, where it also picked up the SACEM Award for its soundtrack.

Five Singapore films received a record 15 Golden Horse nominations in 2026.

We Are All Strangers leads with seven nominations, including for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Anthony Chen, Best Leading Actress for Yeo Yann Yann and Best Supporting Actor for Andi Lim.

Ah Girl is up for three awards - Best New Director for Priscilla Ang, Best New Performer for 10-year-old Ong Xuanjing and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Short films Buah and She Said were both nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.