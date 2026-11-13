Singapore’s Secretlab opens Los Angeles store, enters 15 Best Buy outlets

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SINGAPORE – Singapore’s gaming-chair powerhouse Secretlab has expanded into the United States, launching an experience centre in Los Angeles – its first in the world – and rolling out dedicated spaces across 15 stores of electronics retailer Best Buy from Nov 18.

“We’ve been a global e-commerce brand for 11 years and this US retail launch gives people even more ways to try our chairs and desks – and find out what works for their needs,” Secretlab said in a news release.

The retail roll-out is designed for American consumers to test its research-backed ergonomic furniture in person, with the brand moving into physical spaces after serving over three million online users globally. The US is one of Secretlab’s largest markets.

The anchor is the Secretlab Experience Store at 8464 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The launch showcases the Secretlab Pokemon Hoenn Legends Collection, a new line of pocket-monster themed seats created for fans of the franchise.

The showroom also highlights special-edition chairs in pop-culture motifs. These range from sleek aesthetics inspired by Lamborghini supercars to vibrant graphics celebrating Marvel’s Spider-Man and Game Of Thrones.

The Los Angeles showroom, which will also host community events, is designed as an interactive space for remote workers, creative professionals and e-sports enthusiasts.

Patrons can book online consultations with product experts to map out their workspace before their store visit.

The brand is offering the first 50 visitors a Prize Pass for a chance to win a sit-to-stand Secretlab Magnus Evo desk.

Secretlab’s experiential display spaces are lodged in 15 Best Buy electronics stores in the United States, with more to come. PHOTO: SECRETLAB

Secretlab is also deploying dedicated display zones inside 15 Best Buy stores across nine US states, including California , Texas, Florida, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington. More locations are planned.

This big-box alliance is a “try-and-buy” service, so customers can experience flagship items first-hand, such as the technologically advanced Titan Evo or the professional Atlas task chair and take these home the same day.

Secretlab has launched dedicated spaces in Best Buy stores in the US. PHOTO: SECRETLAB

Secretlab’s chairs are found in Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s studio and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen’s home, and have even made a cameo in Jim Lee’s Batman issue 159.

Elaborating on Secretlab’s physical retail drive, co-founder and chief executive officer Ian Ang said in the release : “When people get the chance to sit in our chairs and experience them for themselves, a large percentage end up purchasing one for their own set-up.”

This has been the case at Anime Expo, Comic-Con and premier e-sports tournaments like Worlds and The International.

He adds: “That’s why we’ve been hard at work to let more fans experience Secretlab in person. We spend years obsessing over our chairs and desks, including details we don’t even market.

“Now, more people across the US can sit down and feel what all that work adds up to.”

Courts and Xpeng drive smart living in Tampines Megastore

The Xpeng electric vehicle showcase at Courts Tampines Megastore. PHOTO: COURTS

Furniture and electronics giant Courts Singapore has teamed up with Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng to bring cars onto the showroom floor, blending home shopping with electric mobility.

The partnership kicks off with an Xpeng roadshow at the Courts Tampines Megastore from Nov 9 to Dec 6. Shoppers browsing for sofas, television sets and laptops can check out the new Xpeng L03 electric sport utility vehicle under the same roof.

This partnership builds on Courts’ collaboration with EV charging operator Charge+, further transforming its flagship Tampines store into an EV-friendly retail hub.

“As lifestyles become more connected and technology-driven, we see an opportunity to broaden that experience,” said Courts Singapore chief executive officer Harry Higashiura in a news release.

“Our collaborations with Xpeng and Charge+ allow us to bring smart living and electric mobility closer together at Tampines Megastore.”

Beyond browsing, shoppers across all 12 Courts outlets islandwide, and also online, stand a chance to drive home an Xpeng L03. Till Dec 31, Courts HomeClub members who spend at least $188 in a single receipt will qualify for the year-end lucky draw.

Xpeng Singapore sales manager Dominic Tan noted that the L03 pairs smart technology with everyday usability, adding that the grand prize gives one shopper the chance to “experience the future of driving”.

LG showcases ‘affectionate intelligence’ at Harvey Norman’s flagship

LG Life’s Good AI Home at Harvey Norman’s flagship in Millenia Walk. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE

LG Electronics Singapore and Harvey Norman have unveiled a revamped smart-home zone in Millenia Walk.

Rebranded as the LG Life’s Good AI Home – and billed by the two partners as the “world’s first anchor LG AI Home Experience Zone” – the renovated Level 1 space at Harvey Norman’s flagship illustrates how connected appliances can adapt to daily routines.

Visitors are greeted at the entrance by six curved 55-inch OLED displays and an interactive miniature diorama. The model showcases LG’s vision of “affectionate intelligence”, where artificial intelligence learns a person’s habits to automate morning schedules and adjust home environments proactively.

“At LG, we believe AI should do more than connect devices. It should make everyday life easier, more convenient and more enjoyable,” said LG Electronics Singapore managing director Fabian Lee Kunho in a news release.

Shoppers can test appliances across curated zones covering the kitchen, laundry, living room and a new kids’ space.

Showcased at Harvey Norman’s flagship is LG’s “affectionate intelligence”, where artificial intelligence learns a person’s habits to automate morning schedules and adjust the home environment. PHOTO: LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE

Highlights include the latest Fit & Max French Door Refrigerator, engineered to open fully even when flush against walls. Also featured are the stylish, stacked WashTower washer-dryer and chemical-free Styler steam closet.

In the living and pet-friendly zones, visitors can try the 97-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 Smart TV, the movable StanbyME 2 Max screen and the PuriCare AeroCat Tower air purifier built for cat owners.

Harvey Norman Singapore and Malaysia managing director Bernice Kwok said the partnership with LG “has grown from strength to strength”, adding that the showcase anchors experiential retail within its flagship.