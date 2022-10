SINGAPORE – Some Singaporeans have been travelling to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries like Poland to pitch in and support victims of war.

As the 24-hour news cycle and social media amplified images of war in the days and weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, these volunteers decided to act. Most of them had experience in overseas humanitarian work. A large proportion of them were motivated by their faith, whether Sikh or Christian, to alleviate what suffering they could.