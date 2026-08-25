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Photographer Zhang Jingna’s social platform for artists, Cara, was targeted by AI scrapers three times in August 2026 despite the website having NoAI tags.

SINGAPORE – Fashion and fine art photographer Zhang Jingna’s hair is falling out in clumps, in part over the stress of trying to keep her work and that of other artists on her social platform Cara out of artificial intelligence (AI) training datasets.

Cara, which has 1.5 million registered users, has “NoAI” tags to highlight to scrapers, or bots trawling the internet for data, that they should not use images from the platform.

Yet, it has been targeted three times in August by human scrapers, who took images uploaded onto Cara’s servers to share with generative AI developers. The idea is to train new generative AI models on these images, which is something that Cara users do not consent to.

The platform was set up by Zhang in response to other online art platforms either welcoming or not actively guarding against bots or human users scraping images to train AI models. Joining Cara is free but users can opt to donate.

The first scraper, nicknamed “Heft”, harvested over 12 million images from Cara without consent and also cost Zhang “a few thousand dollars” in server fees. Cara, launched in 2023, is run by volunteers, funded by Zhang and still in the beta testing stage.

Heft at first considered the images on Cara fair game for the greater good of developing new AI. He later apologised and took down the data he had scraped, after realising the hurt he had caused, according to a screenshot Zhang shared on social media.

However, he also inspired a copycat scraper who used generative AI to scrape images from Cara and release these on AI development platform Hugging Face. The data remains up despite many takedown requests.

US-based Zhang, 38, made social media posts about these scrapes on Instagram and X on Aug 14 and Aug 18.

On Aug 22, she revealed that Cara had been targeted by a third scraper.

She has started a fundraising campaign to help Cara take legal action against the scrapers. It has raised US$70,000 (S$88,900) so far, she says.

She tells The Straits Times in a video call: “Cara opts out and still got scraped. Why would people do this? It seems like they’re out to hurt you and make you feel awful.”

Should AI scrapers use images online?

AI enthusiasts defending the decision to scrape Cara say that images shared online are available for training datasets. “If you don’t want the stuff you post to be used by others, then don’t post it,” wrote one commentator in a screenshot shared by Zhang.

Automated web crawlers looking to scrape data should abide by the “NoAI” tags in Cara. Yet, the tags will not deter unethical hackers, Zhang says, and this is made clear in the Frequently Asked Questions section of Cara.

Scraping of publicly available data for training AI is not clearly illegal in the US. An article published in October 2025 in the California Law Review journal said that “scrapers act as if all publicly available data were free for the taking”, even though scraping “violates nearly all of the key principles of privacy laws”.

In Singapore, guidelines were released in July by the Personal Data Protection Commission, with support from the Infocomm Media Development Authority. These say that organisations developing generative AI may web-scrape publicly available data without consent.

On Instagram, Zhang shared Cara users' ire at having been targeted for AI scraping PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG JINGNA

However, if personal data sits behind “digital barriers” such as paywalls or registration requirements, “organisations must carefully assess whether it still qualifies as publicly available”.

Heft, the first scraper, first saw his deed as necessary to develop AI models. He considered the images on Cara open source and fair game for use.

Zhang pointed out that even under the open source model, people respect licensing rules and that Cara users had not consented to having their art used.

“When he saw how hurt people were, he felt bad. He didn’t realise how hurt people would get,” Zhang says.

On Aug 18, Zhang shared that Cara had been scraped again even as the first scraper had apologised. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG JINGNA

Heft also developed a tool to help Cara users check whether their images had been scraped in the second round.

The second scraper used generative AI tools and had no experience of scraping before targeting Cara. Zhang worries that AI scraping is getting easier to do and harder to guard against.

She asks what recourse is there for artists who often share their work online in order to get commissions. One solution is to lobby lawmakers for better legal protection.

She and Heft are working on a larger tool, Lantern, to help artists check whether their work has been scraped and where the scraped images can be found. This will hopefully help those who want to take legal action against scrapers or who want to lobby for tighter regulation of AI scraping.

‘My body is falling apart’

This is not Zhang’s first tussle with those who want to use her content without permission.

In 2024, she won a lawsuit against Luxembourg painter Jeff Dieschburg, who used one of Zhang’s photographs as a reference for a painting that won a local award and was featured in a major art exhibition.

She is also part of two class-action suits in the US against companies involved in AI scraping images without creator consent.

She wrote on social media on Aug 14: “I’ve worked and stressed to the point (where) my body is falling apart, my hair now falls out in clumps.”

In her Aug 14 post, Zhang Jingna says that her hair is falling out in clumps because of stress. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZHANG JINGNA

She tells ST that she lost over 2kg in five days after the first two scrapes because she had no time to eat or sleep or drink water.

Yet, she will continue to work to keep Cara free of AI scraping.

“Cara started as a reaction towards other art platforms that were letting AI crawlers scrape their websites for AI training,” she says. “It’s not for the platforms to give away the artists’ art. They should not be training AI on that art.”