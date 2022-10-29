Singaporean pastor flew to Poland to help Ukraine war refugees

Mr Matthew Tan, who flew to Poland to help war victims, with Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. PHOTO: MATTHEW TAN
Venessa Lee
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
24 min ago
SINGAPORE – Mr Matthew Tan, 51, meticulously plans his family holidays. He plots the routes and rest stops that he, his wife and their two daughters, now in their 20s, will take; he even checks out crime statistics in the cities before they visit.

But when he flew on his own to Poland, which is located next to Ukraine, in April, he had no idea how he would be helping the refugees at the border who had fled the war, or where he would stay for two whole months. Before he left, he contacted many non-profit organisations there, but did not hear back. The only accommodation he could find was a hostel which he booked for a week.

