Dungeons & Dragons, writing workshops and decorating cookies: How stories come alive beyond the page
At the Singapore Malay Book Fair, visitors discover that reading and storytelling can go beyond the page through play, performance and hands-on activities
The Storytelling Fairy Nadya Hashim turns listening into participation, inviting children to answer questions, sing along and act out parts of the story as she brings Malay folklore to life.
PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Published Oct 19, 2026, 04:00 AM
Some stories are read from a book. Others unfold around a table, acted out on stage or even end up covered in colourful icing.
At Pesta Buku Melayu Singapura, also known as the Singapore Malay Book Fair, visitors at Wisma Geylang Serai can attend bilingual book launches, meet writers and browse books from local publishers Unggun Creative, Poppet’s World, Pustaka Nasional and Ungu Pen.
At a writing workshop, participants draw from their own lives as they put their thoughts and experiences into words. Next door, brave souls venture into a forest to fight a powerful villain in a game of Dungeons & Dragons, where every decision they make can change how the story unfolds.
Downstairs, the Storytelling Fairy captivates an audience of young children who become part of her tale as they move and sing along with her. A few steps away, another group of little ones listens to a story about the art and science of baking before icing buttery cookies shaped like the ingredients they have just encountered in the book.
Through reading, writing and play, people become characters in the stories and something that they can be part of.
There are many more ways to discover the literary arts in Singapore, from author talks and storytelling sessions to writing workshops and literary festivals such as the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival.