Dungeons & Dragons, writing workshops and decorating cookies: How stories come alive beyond the page

At the Singapore Malay Book Fair, visitors discover that reading and storytelling can go beyond the page through play, performance and hands-on activities

The Storytelling Fairy Nadya Hashim turns listening into participation, inviting children to answer questions, sing along and act out parts of the story as she brings Malay folklore to life.

Some stories are read from a book. Others unfold around a table, acted out on stage or even end up covered in colourful icing.

At Pesta Buku Melayu Singapura, also known as the Singapore Malay Book Fair, visitors at Wisma Geylang Serai can attend bilingual book launches, meet writers and browse books from local publishers Unggun Creative, Poppet’s World, Pustaka Nasional and Ungu Pen.

At a writing workshop, participants draw from their own lives as they put their thoughts and experiences into words. Next door, brave souls venture into a forest to fight a powerful villain in a game of Dungeons & Dragons, where every decision they make can change how the story unfolds.

Downstairs, the Storytelling Fairy captivates an audience of young children who become part of her tale as they move and sing along with her. A few steps away, another group of little ones listens to a story about the art and science of baking before icing buttery cookies shaped like the ingredients they have just encountered in the book.

Through reading, writing and play, people become characters in the stories and something that they can be part of.

There are many more ways to discover the literary arts in Singapore, from author talks and storytelling sessions to writing workshops and literary festivals such as the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival.

At the Singapore Malay Book Fair, books are just the starting point. Over four days, visitors of different ages encountered stories through storytelling sessions, writing workshops, games and hands-on activities. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Putting the icing on top: a session started with Saya Terburu-buru!, a story about the art of baking, introducing children to the ingredients while showing them that creating something takes time and patience. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Practice makes perfect: The children put their small hands to work by decorating cookies of their own, turning what they had just encountered in a book into something to touch and taste. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Colourful teatime treats: While learning how to pipe icing, children get to explore and personalise the ingredient-shaped cookies, adding another creative layer to the story. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Makers and bakers: By the end of the session, the story had taken on many colourful forms, as the children proudly showed off their freshly iced cookies. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

To be, or not to be: In tabletop role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, players do not simply follow a story. They become characters within it, making decisions that can change the plot as they take on quests and explore imaginary worlds together. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Rolling good times: At the centre of the game is the Dungeon Master Hassan Hasaa’ree Ali, who narrates the adventure and adapts the story as players make their choices. Hassan is also the author of the Young Adult fantasy series Zac Rushd. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A pen for your thoughts? Every story has a beginning and at this writing workshop by Wahyu Rahman, participants used their experiences as inspiration by putting their hobbies into words. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Find out how else the arts can make life fuller when woven into our everyday.