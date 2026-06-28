Singapore film The Violinist wins top prize at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

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SINGAPORE – The Violinist has won the top award at the 50th Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which ran from June 21 to 27 in Annecy, France.

It is the first Singapore-produced animated feature to clinch the Cristal, considered the biggest festival prize in animation.

The Violinist made headlines earlier in 2026 for being the first Singaporean work to be selected for the main competition in the festival’s 66-year history.

Singaporean Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia co-directed the hand-drawn story set against the backdrop of colonial Singapore, the Japanese Occupation and the decades that follow.

Slated to open in Singapore cinemas in August, The Violinist is produced by Singapore’s Robot Playground Media, Spain’s TV ON Producciones and Italy’s Altri Occhi.

It is supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), with other public institutions and broadcasters from all three countries.

Its story begins before World War II and follows Fei, a violinist from a Peranakan family, and her close friend Kai. After the Japanese invasion of Singapore in 1941, Kai joins the resistance, but disappears after the war. Fei spends decades performing around the region while searching for her missing friend. Her journey is marked by grief, but also hope.

Singapore actors voicing the characters include Tan Kheng Hua, Adrian Pang, Ayden Sng and Fang Rong.

Music is central to the story, with an original score by Golden Horse Award-winning Singaporean composer Ricky Ho, featuring lead violin performances by Singaporean violinist Joy Yong.

On why the project took more than a decade to reach the big screen, Han – the co-writer and creator of the original story – told The Straits Times in April: “There’s no precedent. Singapore does not have an animated film industry. Development took more than three years, as we had to find the story, do research, then the writing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic impacted progress too. It also took time to structure such a complex international co-production.”

Other top contenders for the Cristal included In Waves, Viva Carmen and Iron Boy, which eventually clinched the Jury Award.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is the world’s oldest and largest dedicated animation festival. It is widely referred to as the “Cannes of animation” and is considered the foremost competitive event in the field. The Annecy Cristal is regarded as the equivalent of the Cannes’ Palme d’Or for animated film.

In an Instagram post on June 26, Han – who was told The Violinist received an 11-minute standing ovation at its Annecy screening – said: “We come from (a series background) and don’t usually get applause after people have seen our work. To hear the appreciation felt amazing, but even more so because l was with those who helped make this possible.”