From Mavis Hee to JJ Lin: Live orchestra transforms CBD lunch break into open-air concert

Office workers swapped their desks for atrium steps at Raffles Place as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra served up Mandopop hits and classic tunes over lunch

A feast for the ears. Conductor Lien Boon Hua leads the SCO in its Musical Bento Box repertoire, treating lunchgoers to a spread of nostalgic classics and a mashup of JJ Lin’s hits.

Lunch hour in the heart of Raffles Place became a treat for the senses with classic Chinese melodies and familiar Mandopop hits echoing through UOB Plaza Atrium.

The corporate crowd gathered around the atrium steps, some with takeaway lunches in hand, as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), led by assistant conductor Lien Boon Hua, performed at its annual Lunchtime Series: Musical Bento Box concert.

With music ringing through the open-air space, the plaza became a spontaneous theatre, attracting curious passers-by.

Set in a busy corporate district, such performances reflect a wider push, supported by the National Arts Council, to reimagine how audiences encounter the arts around them.

The hour-long concert began in 2015 in collaboration with Si Chuan Dou Hua, with performances held annually at UOB Plaza Atrium. It offers a moment of respite and a refreshing change of pace for the eyes, ears and appetite.

Music in the air. Bright notes from the dizi fill the plaza as musician Lee Jun Cheng (centre) performs Joyful Song in Wujiang River, drawing the attention of the public who stop to listen. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A sweet accompaniment. Si Chuan Dou Hua’s famous soya beancurd proved a hit with lunchgoers, selling out before the final note. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Lunch hits differently with live music. With cai fan and bowls of beancurd, the lunchtime crowd had something extra to savour as classical tunes provided a soundtrack to their midday meals. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

The best seat in the house? Wherever you can find one. The atrium steps became a spontaneous theatre as workers and passers-by settled in to enjoy the performance. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A breath of fresh air. The musicians play their bamboo flutes in harmony, adding bright and lively notes to the lunchtime soundtrack at Raffles Place. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A pause worth taking. With a drink in hand and a smile on his face, an audience member enjoys the live performance, finding a moment of enjoyment amid the workday. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Limited seating didn’t stop people from enjoying the show, with dozens happily standing through the hour-long set. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Good music, better company. Beyond the melodies, the concert offered a chance to share a laugh and enjoy the performance together. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Find out how else the arts can make life fuller when woven into our everyday.