From Mavis Hee to JJ Lin: Live orchestra transforms CBD lunch break into open-air concert
Office workers swapped their desks for atrium steps at Raffles Place as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra served up Mandopop hits and classic tunes over lunch
A feast for the ears. Conductor Lien Boon Hua leads the SCO in its Musical Bento Box repertoire, treating lunchgoers to a spread of nostalgic classics and a mashup of JJ Lin’s hits.
PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Published Nov 02, 2026, 04:00 AM
Lunch hour in the heart of Raffles Place became a treat for the senses with classic Chinese melodies and familiar Mandopop hits echoing through UOB Plaza Atrium.
The corporate crowd gathered around the atrium steps, some with takeaway lunches in hand, as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO), led by assistant conductor Lien Boon Hua, performed at its annual Lunchtime Series: Musical Bento Box concert.
With music ringing through the open-air space, the plaza became a spontaneous theatre, attracting curious passers-by.
Set in a busy corporate district, such performances reflect a wider push, supported by the National Arts Council, to reimagine how audiences encounter the arts around them.
The hour-long concert began in 2015 in collaboration with Si Chuan Dou Hua, with performances held annually at UOB Plaza Atrium. It offers a moment of respite and a refreshing change of pace for the eyes, ears and appetite.