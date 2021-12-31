Support, comfort and luxury: Find your best night’s rest with the mattresses at this new store

Step into the gallery and you'll be welcomed by the warm lights, dark wood and silk-linen wallpaper, inviting you to lie down and try the mattresses. Venture further and you'll encounter the Cabana right at the heart of the store (pictured above). Here is where you can lie on the luxurious Beautyrest Ultimate mattress and experience first-hand, Simmons’ DNA of sleep. Artistic pictures on the wall of body silhouettes reiterate that Simmons mattresses are made for every body, while a DNA mural reminds you of the company’s efforts to create better beds, for every shape and form.

DNA of sleep

Ms Michelle Ng, senior marketing manager at Simmons Southeast Asia, says, “The new Simmons Gallery features the brand as the DNA of sleep. We are the Definitive of sleep; we provide Nonpareil quality sleep with our Apex mattresses that are designed and built to support everybody and every body shape.”

What makes Simmons mattresses a cut above the rest is the brand’s steadfast commitment to constant innovation – from the creation of the first pocketed coil in 1925 (Simmons continues to manufacture its own coils), the introduction of King and Queen sizes and a non-flip option, to the launch of new technologies that constantly elevate the quality of its mattresses.

The gallery houses 12 mattress models including the exclusive Beautyrest and BackCare Advanced series, and the popular BackCare e-ION series, all fully imported from Canada and Japan. Besides offering you the expertise to help you discover which mattress best meets your needs, the store also carries accompanying bedding accessories so you can do all your shopping and prepping for the Chinese New Year at one go. With your Simmons mattress, you’ll get night after night of fully recharged sleep. You'll also have the pleasure of knowing that 90 per cent of luxury hotel brands, including Marina Bay Sands, also use Simmons.