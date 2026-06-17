Sightings of Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok in S’pore spark speculation over filming, concert appearance

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Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok was spotted at a hotel in Sentosa among other places in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Dempsey Hill, Sentosa and a duty-free store at Changi Airport.

These are just some of the areas in Singapore where Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok was spotted over the past few days, giving his fans fodder as to what may have brought the Heavenly King to the Lion City.

The sightings, mostly shared on social media, gave his fans a visual status update with most praising the 60-year-old for his appearance and some joking that he had ”frozen” his age, or taken “immortality pills”.

On June 14, Kwok was spotted with a crew at Dempsey Hill, with a minder holding a brolly over him while another touched up his makeup as he took instructions from a director.

He was then seen sporting a sleeveless top that belied his years at the entrance of The Laurus hotel in Sentosa on June 15 before another fan spotted him shooting a commercial at a duty free store in Changi Airport.

Some on social media platform Xiaohongshu praised him for being the Heavenly King who has kept himself in the best shape, with reference to the monikers given to the four film and music Hong Kong superstars - Kwok, Andy Lau, Leon Lai and Jacky Cheung - who dominated the entertainment industry in the 1990s.

Others joked that he still had “family pressures” for “milk powder costs”, after he and his wife Moka Fang just welcomed their third child in 2025.

It was not clear what he was promoting, but Tommy Hilfiger and Longines are among the luxury apparel brands he endorses and lends his star power to.

Kwok is also an official brand ambassador for Chinese e-payment app Alipay, with some bystanders at Changi Airport saying he was shooting an ad with them.

Some floated the idea that his appearance may coincide with Hong Kong group Grasshopper, who are set to play the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 20. Kwok joined the band on stage at their May 3 show in Hong Kong, singing and dancing in unison to Broken Heart (1990).

Kwok’s own next shows for his Iconic world tour are set to be in Chinese cities, including Wuhan (June 27), Foshan (July 4) and Hangzhou (July 18).

Closer to Singapore, Kwok will also be performing two shows in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sept 12 and 13.

He has not announced any dates for Singapore, having last performed here in June 2023.