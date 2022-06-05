Showing their mettle during challenging times

Many Singapore entrepreneurs and firms have shown resilience and inventiveness during the Covid-19 crisis. Non-profit organisation Spirit of Enterprise (SOE) honoured 44 of them at its SOE Awards 2020/2021 which took place on May 25.

“Adaptability is a major key to success, now more so than ever. Our honourees used different methods to face and overcome the pandemic’s challenges, and their innovation showcased their mettle as entrepreneurs,” says SOE president Rachel Wong, who is in her 50s.

Restaurant chain Swatow, for example, added online ordering and catering to its business to thrive despite dining-in restrictions. Bluetree Education Learning Centre moved its classes online at the start of the pandemic.

“In fact, Bluetree shifted online so quickly that it was able to pull the trigger on existing plans to expand into overseas markets such as Hong Kong and Vietnam. It effectively upgraded itself from a local business to a regional player in the education sector, turning a crisis into an opportunity,” Ms Wong notes.

Held annually since 2003, except in 2020 and last year due to the pandemic, the SOE Awards recognise the achievements of home-grown entrepreneurs. The 2020/2021 Awards recognise business owners who have shown entrepreneurial excellence, leadership, perseverance and other qualities in the past two years.

Rewarding resilience

SOE chooses the winners based on interview transcripts submitted by tertiary students who participated in its SOE Student Interviewer Programme. This programme invites students from local tertiary institutions to interview entrepreneurs they admire.

“The approach varies. Some students reach out to entrepreneurs they have always wanted to connect with, while others contact those they already know via school or personal connections. We encourage the students to cast their nets wide,” says Ms Wong.

Entrepreneurs can also self-nominate or nominate fellow business owners whom they feel fit the criteria and are deserving of the award. “In such cases, we assign student interviewers.”

The SOE Board of Governors reviews the transcripts and evaluates nominees according to a stringent set of criteria, including an assessment of how the firms developed their strategic plans and harnessed employees’ potential.

The 44 winners at the 2020/2021 Awards were the cream of the crop among over 100 candidates. Besides handing out awards in two categories, namely start-up and established firms, SOE chose Mr Alan Lee, executive chairman of engineering solutions company Elmich, for the SOE-PropNex Top Honouree of the Year Award, and Mr Ronald Soh, managing director of IT support services company Win-Pro Consultancy, for the SOE Dian Xiao Er Social Contributions Award.