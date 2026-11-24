Shoulder replacement operations on the rise among seniors in Singapore
- The number of shoulder replacement operations is rising at SGH, KTPH and TTSH as Singapore ages and more seniors stay active.
- Patients like Foo Siang Joon and Lucy Tan say surgery eased severe pain, improved sleep and helped them return to their hobbies.
- Doctors say surgery is used when pain and loss of movement badly affect daily life and other treatments fail.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Shoulder replacement operations are on the rise at three public hospitals: Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).
At TTSH, the number of such operations more than doubled from about 30 in 2022 to 70 in 2025.