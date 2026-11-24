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Shoulder replacement operations on the rise among seniors in Singapore

Chan Juen Zhik (left), consultant at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital’s orthopaedic surgery, with his patient Foo Siang Joon.

SINGAPORE – Shoulder replacement operations are on the rise at three public hospitals: Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

At TTSH, the number of such operations more than doubled from about 30 in 2022 to 70 in 2025.