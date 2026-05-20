Should you trust your health to a chiropractor?

Chiropractors advertise their services for a wide range of conditions, but only some of their treatments are backed by evidence.

NEW YORK – There was a time when chiropractors were considered modern-day snake oil salesmen. The reputation might have something to do with the profession’s founder, D.D. Palmer, who claimed to cure a janitor of his deafness by popping a neck bone back into place in the late 1800s.

The profession has since become more mainstream. Roughly 11% of American adults saw a chiropractor in 2022, mainly for pain management. Chiropractic care is offered by many of the US’ leading health systems. National guidelines for back pain often recognise chiropractic adjustments as a first line of treatment.