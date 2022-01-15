Shop in the 'burbs: What 6 suburban malls have to offer

Clementi Mall is located in the heart of Clementi town and just celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM
Updated
Published
44 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Who needs to go to Orchard Road, which is heaving with people?

With a plethora of lifestyle offerings and snazzy stores in the suburban areas, shoppers do not need to venture far to have an entertaining shopping and dining experience.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.