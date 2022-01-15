Shop in the 'burbs: What 6 suburban malls have to offer

SINGAPORE - Who needs to go to Orchard Road, which is heaving with people?
With a plethora of lifestyle offerings and snazzy stores in the suburban areas, shoppers do not need to venture far to have an entertaining shopping and dining experience.
SINGAPORE - Who needs to go to Orchard Road, which is heaving with people?
With a plethora of lifestyle offerings and snazzy stores in the suburban areas, shoppers do not need to venture far to have an entertaining shopping and dining experience.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.