A Covid-19-themed room (above) and everyday objects - such as a bathtub (left), models of pineapples (left below) and fake money (below) - become Instagrammable items at Gaki-Hip, a pop-up museum in Taiwan. Organised by creative agency 4b Studios founder David Chen and cross-disciplinary artist Jeffrey Yu, the exhibition in Taipei's Zhongshan District wants visitors to rethink their impressions of Taiwanese culture. It ends next month.