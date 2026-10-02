She’s pregnant, he’s moving to Singapore: Meet the new 90 Day Fiance couple

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Reality TV series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Alimna and Jonathan will be seen navigating love, distance and life together.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean woman is at the centre of one of the love stories in the upcoming season of American reality TV series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (2019 to present) .

Ally, 28, who introduces herself as Alimna, is from Woodlands and expecting a baby with her American fiance Jonathan, 49.

They are among the five new pairs featured in the eighth season of the TLC series, which follows Americans who leave their lives behind to move overseas to be with their partners. The show premieres in the US on Oct 4.

The format reverses the premise of the original 90 Day Fiance (2014 to present) . Instead of foreign partners travelling to the US, the American partner moves abroad to join their loved one. The couples then face the challenges of relocating, adjusting to new cultures and families, and deciding whether their relationship can withstand the changes.

For Jonathan, that means moving from Groton, Connecticut, to Singapore to start a new life with Alimna. She was six months pregnant when the show was filmed.

In an Instagram reel posted by 90dayfiance, she describes him as a “really hot guy from America” and says she did not expect their encounter to lead to a pregnancy.

Alimna is seen attending a childbirth education class with a doula in the clip.

She says: “It is crazy that I’m six months pregnant and it was not something I saw coming. A couple of years ago, I was single, having fun, partying almost every night.”

Jonathan, a divorced father who still lives with his ex-wife, describes himself as a “nerdy, mad scientist”.

He designs and manufactures sonar equipment and says he is surprised to have ended up with a girlfriend on the other side of the world.

But settling into life together in Singapore will have its challenges .

Alimna announcing her pregnancy in an Instagram reel. PHOTO: ALIMNAAAA/INSTAGRAM

Jonathan has little money saved and no job lined up here. Also , Alimna’s Muslim parents do not know that she is pregnant.

Alongside Alimna and Jonathan, the spin-off’s latest season features couples based in Ghana, France, Italy and Australia.